'Bheemla Nayak' Twitter Review: Fans Love Rana Daggubati & Pawan Kalyan Duo On The Screen

Actor Rana Daggubati is currently gearing up for the release of the upcoming thriller drama film titled Bheemla Nayak. The film will lock horns with Alia Bhatt Starrer Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film includes Powerstar of Tollywood Pawan Kalyan in the lead role along with Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati essaying the role of Daniel. Fans will get to see the duo pitted against each other in a game of power. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the film serves as a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The trailers and songs of the film have intensified the fans' excitement levels. A lot of them have taken to their Twitter handles to express their thoughts on the highly anticipated film.

Bheemla Nayak Twitter Review

As soon as Netizens watched the film, they took to their social media handles to share their thoughts and opinions on the film. Going as per the reviews, the film is receiving a good response from the fans.

One of the users wrote "#BheemlaNayak bettered the original with distinction.Guruji rocks with Screenplay and Dialougues Pawan movie lo Goosebumps first time , Thanks to Thaman , DOP and the direction ofcourse .. Rest In Peace the mass theaters for that second half and climax .."

Another wrote "#BheemlaNayak First half: Ego Unlimited Every Scene between #PawanKalyan and #RanaDaggubati is (fire emoticon)"

More on Bheemla Nayak

Kalyan will be seen in the role of a police officer while Daggubati will be in the antagonist role. Apart from Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, the film also stars Samyuktha Menon and Nithya Menen. The film is set to release on February 25, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@ranadaggubati