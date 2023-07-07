Blind Movie Review: Sonam Kapoor-led Lazy Thriller Makes No Impact

Sonam Kapoor is back with Blind, her first major release since the commercially unsuccessful The Zoya Factor (2019). The thriller features her as a visually-challenged former cop and premiered directly on Jio Cinema on July 7. It, however, doesn’t make the desired impact. Though Kapoor herself is not rusty, Blind sure is.



3 things you need to know

Sonam Kapoor is surprisingly convincing in the role of a visually-challenged former cop.

Purab Kohli as the predatory antagonist fails to make any impact.

Director Shome Makhija fails to effectively make use of versatile talents like Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey.

Hot take

The Shome Makhija-helmed Blind, superficially, has all the trappings of a run-of-the-mill thriller. A misty and damp town, a protagonist with a haunting past, an unrelenting force of evil out to get them - Blind has all these elements. There, however, is no sync. Each element that should have added something to the film, is just simply reduced to yet another yawn-inducing stereotype.

Does Blind live up to the hype?

To be fair, Blind was barely promoted save for the trailer and a few posters. After a dragging watch, it is clear why. An ardent Sonam Kapoor fan may just make it through a sitting or two.

(Sonam Kapoor stars as visually-impaired former cop, Gia in Blind | Image: JioCinema/YouTube)



Sonam Kapoor puts up a convincing act

Sonam Kapoor isn’t synonymous with performance-oriented roles. However, her trot back to the movies as the visually-impaired Gia, is surprisingly convincing. Unfortunately, it feels like Kapoor actively channeled all her energies into effectively passing off as a visually-challenged individual - something she did achieve. Everything else about Gia, however, just appears lazy. Her placid, often high-pitched dialogue delivery completely undoes the overall impact.

Purab Kohli is a massive misfit

While Kapoor may have delivered on some count, Purab Kohli was entirely unconvincing. His work as a twisted doctor who fancies tying up women in his basement and abusing them, felt forced. Kohli is not just lurking in the shadows attempting to spook Kapoor's Gia, he is just generally lurking throughout the film.

(Purab Kohli is supremely unconvincing as a predator | Image: JioCinema/YouTube)

Shome Makhija's direction is a big miss

Shome Makhija fails to bring out the best in anybody including versatile talents like Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey. Both their characters could have had stronger arcs and been more relevant to the plot. Their talents go completely unused. The Suitable Boy alum Shubham Saraf, on the other hand, is almost overcompensating for the lax atmosphere created by the rest of the cast - he barely manages to make a dent though.

Lazy editing kills any and all impact

The film spends too much time establishing Gia's background and traumatic past. Her past almost runs parallel to the actual plot of the film. While Gia's character arc is overemphasised for the viewer, every other character is there - just for the heck of it. All in all, there are several moments in the film where the editing could have been significantly sharper.



Stream it or skip it?

The basic expectation of a thriller is to invite the viewer into its atmosphere of suspense and anticipation coupled with, as the name of the genre suggests, a 'thrilling' pace for the plot. Blind simply fails to deliver. You keep waiting for something - anything - to happen in the film and before you realise it, you're just waiting for it to be over.

The Bottomline



Absolutely nothing stands out in this film, except Sonam Kapoor in Vinay Pathak's introductory scene. Blind is a case-study on why making films by the textbook rarely ever works well.

(Rating 1.5/5)