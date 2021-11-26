'Chhorii' Movie Review: Is Nushrratt Bharuccha-film Worth A Watch? Netizens Share Reviews

After Sairat, another Marathi film, Lapachhappi gets adapted in Bollywood with Chhorii. The venture is a horror remake after Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Durgamati, which was adapted from Anushka Shetty-starrer Bhagaamathie, to take the direct Over-the-Top (OTT) route for its release. The trailer of the Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer has raised excitement among netizens over the past few days.

The horror film finally hit the web on Friday. Chhorii was available to stream from midnight on Amazon Prime Video, and many watched the film in the wee hours. However, the film earned mixed reviews from netizens.

Chhorii Twitter review

A section of netizens was fairly impressed by Chhorii. "Excellent and more than a horror thriller (sic)" a critic commented. Another wrote that there were "chills, thrills and a relevant social message" present in the movie and in 'perfect sync.' One user felt the movie stood out from the 'Bollywood cringe horror' category, and highlighted the 'core reality' of the paranormal and the 'real horror of female foeticide.'

#Chhorii is excellent.. its more than a horror thriller !! Review tomorrow morning.. #ChhoriiOnPrime — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 25, 2021

This is the still the core reality of many places and households in India not talking about the paranormal and ghost part but the real horror of female foeticide. I Thought it would be another bollywood Cring horror movie... But storyline is really good. #Chhorii @Nushrratt pic.twitter.com/yXDn8r40c2 — Mrinal Sen(Stark) (@stark_sen) November 25, 2021

Nushrratt was praised for her work by one, who termed her acting as 'fire.' One user even felt that the movie deserved an Oscar.

A netizen called the movie an 'above-average outing' and added that it was 'strictly not for the faint-hearted.' Though the netizen felt it was predictable at parts and needed trimming, its 'eerie premise', 'genuinely scary sequences' worked out well to deliver a 'befitting spooky experience.'

#Chhorii - 2.75/5

Horror thriller with a deep social msg at the end. Predictable at parts & needs some trimming, but still the Eerie premise and genuinely scary sequences delivers a befitting spooky experience.



Verdict: Above-average outing. Strictly not for faint hearted. pic.twitter.com/m4l87Xa9F3 — Azeem Jaffer (@azeem_jaffer) November 25, 2021

However, some did not seem to be too pleased with the movie. One netizen called it 'boring horror'.

Another Twitter user called it a 'sleeping tonic' that will help one go to bed soon. The person was disappointed with director Vishal Furia, who had made the original as well, and stated that he 'blunders' with a 'blind copy-paste.' Nushrratt Bharuccha 'tried too hard', but failed to 'uplift this boring horror-thriller', the user concluded.

Finished watching #Chhorii-

Thanks to this sleeping tonic that will help me to get on bed quickly. Vishal Furia blunders with his own fine work #Lapacchapi, with a blind copy-paste. #NushrratBharuccha tries too hard but fails to uplift this boring horror-thriller



RATING - 4/10* — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) November 25, 2021

The plot of Chhorii revolves around a pregnant woman landing in a village with her husband, where she learns about the mysteries regarding another woman from years ago and then goes through spooky experiences. Chhorii also stars Mita Vashisht, among others.

The film was also screened at the ongoing International Film Festival of India in Goa.