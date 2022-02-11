Death On The Nile Twitter Review: Netizens Call Gal Gadot-starrer 'a Worthwhile Watch'

Ali Fazal has currently been garnering praises from fans as well as celebrities for his recently released film Death on the Nile. The film is based on Agatha Christie's 1937 novel of the same name and follows Hercule Poirot, a world-renowned private detective who is entrusted with the important task of identifying the murderer after a passenger is killed on a luxurious cruise.

As soon as the film was released in theatres, many fans and viewers took to their social media handle to share their thoughts and opinions. A section of fans hailed the filmmaker, while a few others appreciated the actor's amazing acting.

A Twitter user commented, "A very sluggish start before a solid murder mystery tale. It's not as stylish or smart as it thinks but the twists and characters are fairly entertaining. It's a worthwhile movie outing. Kenneth Branagh's performance is the spine of the film!" another one tweeted, "#DeathOnTheNile is gorgeous and a fun whodunnit. Kenneth Branagh is a wonderful Poirot, and Gal Gadot is captivating, but the stars of this are Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders. Give them their own spin-off with Poirot."

Film gets mixed response from netizens

A netizen gave mixed response on the film, saying, "#DeathOnTheNile spends too much time away from its mystery investigation. The film isn't that engaging till the murder happens. Some gorgeous shots throughout, decent enough acting, but the tension it builds is flattened by a weak ending. 6/10."

Death On The Nile is a follow-up to Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and stars Kenneth Branagh returning as Hercule Poirot, along with Tom Bateman (also returning from the first film), Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Ali Fazal, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. The film has been released theatrically on February 11, 2022.

