Last Updated:

Deep Water Twitter Review: Here's How Fans Are Reacting To Ben Affleck, Ana De Armas' Film

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas' new film titled 'Deep Water' has left the fans impressed with their chemistry that also made up for the lacklustre film.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
deep water

Image: Twitter/@NextBestPicture


Directed by Adrian Lyne, Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas starrer erotic psychological thriller film Deep Water was released on March 18 on Amazon. The film also featured actors like Tracy Letts, Grace Jenkins, Dash Mihok, Rachel Blanchard and more in pivotal roles. The thriller flick revolved around a husband who allows his wife to have affairs to avoid divorce conflicts, ends up becoming a prime suspect when her lovers start disappearing mysteriously. 

The film had garnered major buzz around itself owing to Affleck and De Armas's public relationship that lasted over 10 months. Their real-life chemistry had the audience anticipate seeing them together on the small screen. As the film was released, eager fans watched it and shared their honest reviews. Check out the Deep Water Twitter review here. 

'Deep Water' Twitter review

As mentioned earlier, fans had big expectations from Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas given their history and their calibre as actors. The duo appeared to have left the audience satisfied as netizens believed that their chemistry added to the charm of the film. 

READ | Ben Affleck- Ana de Armas spotted kissing on ''Deep Water'' sets in New Orleans

Notably, the film's storytelling and overall execution seemed to have left the fans unimpressed as they believed the thriller could have been better. A film critic appeared less than impressed with the story as they shared their honest opinion in a tweet, ''#DeepWater- Bland & boring right from the word go. The movie is a drag with one dimensional writing & character arcs. Ben Affleck didn't even try to look menacing. Apart from looking hot Ana de armas has nothing to offer. Neither erotic nor thrilling. Skip it!! Rating - 2/5''

READ | HP: 3 slip into deep water, 2 rescued

Meanwhile, a few netizens admitted watching the film simply for the actors in it as one user wrote, ''gonna watch deep water for ana de armas only'' while another fan wrote, ''Deep Water is so…..boring. they really didn’t know what to do with the ending lmao.''

READ | 'Deep Water': Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas' upcoming movie to skip theatres for Hulu release

Image: Twitter/@NextBestPicture

READ | 'Deep Water' Trailer: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas' complex marriage takes relentless turns

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: deep water, Ben Affleck, ana de armas
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND