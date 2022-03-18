Deep Water Twitter Review: Here's How Fans Are Reacting To Ben Affleck, Ana De Armas' Film

Directed by Adrian Lyne, Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas starrer erotic psychological thriller film Deep Water was released on March 18 on Amazon. The film also featured actors like Tracy Letts, Grace Jenkins, Dash Mihok, Rachel Blanchard and more in pivotal roles. The thriller flick revolved around a husband who allows his wife to have affairs to avoid divorce conflicts, ends up becoming a prime suspect when her lovers start disappearing mysteriously.

The film had garnered major buzz around itself owing to Affleck and De Armas's public relationship that lasted over 10 months. Their real-life chemistry had the audience anticipate seeing them together on the small screen. As the film was released, eager fans watched it and shared their honest reviews. Check out the Deep Water Twitter review here.

'Deep Water' Twitter review

As mentioned earlier, fans had big expectations from Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas given their history and their calibre as actors. The duo appeared to have left the audience satisfied as netizens believed that their chemistry added to the charm of the film.

42. #DeepWater (2022) - 2.75/5.0🌟



It was very dull and underwhelming but OK in parts 👍

Ana makes you to hook when ever she appears on screen❤️🥰

My man Ben Affleck incredible performance 💥

Last 30 min was my fav part 👌



Available on primevideo !! pic.twitter.com/uuJzKWMZn4 — ꓷ A Я K 🦇 (@GothamHero_) March 18, 2022

DEEP WATER (2022) - ENGLISH - AMAZON PRIME



Ben Affleck and Ana de armas performance was good. A conflict between a well going husband and a affair having wife. Simple drama don't expect more. Worth a watch for the performances. pic.twitter.com/O8Rn8Dci2Q — CINEMA PATHIVU (@CinemaPathivu) March 18, 2022

Notably, the film's storytelling and overall execution seemed to have left the fans unimpressed as they believed the thriller could have been better. A film critic appeared less than impressed with the story as they shared their honest opinion in a tweet, ''#DeepWater- Bland & boring right from the word go. The movie is a drag with one dimensional writing & character arcs. Ben Affleck didn't even try to look menacing. Apart from looking hot Ana de armas has nothing to offer. Neither erotic nor thrilling. Skip it!! Rating - 2/5''

Kyle and I watched Deep Water with Ben Affleck in it tonight, and after this movie and Gone Girl, I’m just gonna say that for a guy who has done some truly mediocre acting in his career, Affleck plays one hell of a convincing psychopath. — Tricia 🌈 NJCon (@rainbowstiel) March 18, 2022

Meanwhile, a few netizens admitted watching the film simply for the actors in it as one user wrote, ''gonna watch deep water for ana de armas only'' while another fan wrote, ''Deep Water is so…..boring. they really didn’t know what to do with the ending lmao.''

Ana de Armas ate her role up in #DeepWater pic.twitter.com/4tS21vilNI — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) March 16, 2022

Deep Water is actually a ready good suspense movie 👌🏽 — Christian 🇫🇯 (@afiinak) March 18, 2022

#DeepWater marks Adrian Lyne's long-awaited filmmaking comeback with a lurid, trashy, sometimes dull and sometimes just goofily convoluted erotic thriller that has an awkward and presciently doomed romance between Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas at the center. 4.5/10. pic.twitter.com/gdrxNEgjRw — Edwin Siongko (@suburbia666) March 18, 2022

This “Deep Water” movie on hulu w/ Ben Afleck is absolutely crazy. Got my man going out like a weirdo. — Man-Man (@ManMan_SB) March 18, 2022

Image: Twitter/@NextBestPicture