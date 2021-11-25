Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@venkateshdaggubati
'Twice the mystery, twice the suspense', was how veteran actor Venkatesh described his latest release Drushyam 2 . The investigative thriller hit the web on Thursday, and the initial reviews seem to have lived up to that description.
Netizens shared their opinion on the Telugu remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam film, and the verdict seems to be largely positive. The social media users are showering praises on the venture.
Unlike some of the recent releases on the Over-the-top (OTT) platforms in the middle of the day, Drushyam 2 was available from midnight itself. Venkatesh took to social media and dropped a promo and wrote that the film was theirs to 'defend.'
Twice the mystery. Twice the suspense. #Drushyam2OnPrime is now yours to defend!— Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) November 24, 2021
Watch now: https://t.co/dZI27dPknO only on @PrimeVideoIN#MeenaSagar #JeethuJoseph @SureshProdns @aashirvadcinema @antonypbvr @anuprubens #SatheeshKurup @_estheranil @sripriya pic.twitter.com/8zeJ8VrvYY
Many seemed to have caught the film in the wee hours itself as the reviews started pouring in. 'Masterpiece', 'Classic suspense thriller', 'next level movie', 'blockbuster hit' were some of the words used by netizens. 'One of the greatest thrillers with twists in India', read one comment.
Telugu version too kummesindi 👌 @JeethuJosephDir @VenkyMama supermacy🙏❤️ one of the greatest thrillers with twists in india #Drushyam2OnPrime #drushyam— Jayanth Rinkoo (@RinkooJayanth) November 24, 2021
Watched Premiere in #Amazonprimevideo— KRAPA SAI PRAVEEN (@krapasaipraveen) November 24, 2021
Good twists in d tale..!!
Even came2know (heard) that some scenes got changed when compared to Malayalam version.
What a preparation..Nice subject.. What a Damn Climax..!!
Unbelievable DRUSHYAM (2)
*BOMMA ADHURS*#Drushyam2 #Drushyam2OnPrime pic.twitter.com/zZceq681Ao
Masterpiece by @VenkyMama #bingewatching— Pavan Kumar (@PavanKu66665871) November 24, 2021
Drushyam 2 - an amazing talent of acting only you can do it @VenkyMama 💕
A family man in all families.❣️ pic.twitter.com/hPOTzFPStn
Watched #Drushyam2— Saketh Drushyam 2 Venky (@VenkySaketh143) November 24, 2021
Classic suspense thriller ✅
#VictoryVenkatesh Kickass irreplaceable Acting with terrific screen presence , loved each & every bit of Venky
Rambabu Anna Mass mind game 🔥
Congrats to the whole team
👋🙏
@SureshProdns @VenkyMama @lipikaalla pic.twitter.com/Rb6cGKsrJK
Wt a movie #drishyam2 #drishyam2telugu supbbb acting by @VenkyMama #Drishyam— Vijay Kanth (@vijaykanth77) November 24, 2021
Venkatesh's act was also hailed with words like 'amazing talent', 'acting with terrific screen presence', 'super acting' and more. Director Jeethu Joseph won a mention as one wrote, 'take a bow.'
@VenkyMama Just finished watching Drushyam 2. What a movie Victory Venkatesh Garu. Movie with such a twist at the end with your thrilling performance made it Awesome.#Drushyam2— Shiva prasad (@VanaparthiShiv) November 24, 2021
#drishyam2telugu— 👀 (@AKA19841001) November 24, 2021
First day first midnight show on @PrimeVideoIN@PrimeVideo
Thank you Prime video
Just now finished watching Drishyam 2...
In Simply words intelligent master piece....
Take a bow to Director: Jeetu Joseph@VenkyMama @SureshProdns
Drushyam -2 Next Level Movie🔥 @VenkyMama Congratulations Sir For Blockbuster Hit #Drushyam2 #Venkateshdaggubati #telugucinema #Tollywood— HariShriVas (@HariShriVas17) November 24, 2021
The climax in particular seemed to have worked wonders among the audiences, in the same way, that the Malayalam version was talked about. Some even shared memes on the climax and highlighted the mind games of the lead character, Ramababu.
Drushyam climax pic.twitter.com/hlTraOwkTN— haseenaa✨ (@fluffyskatesx) November 24, 2021
A few believed that Drushyam 3 was very much on the cards and wrote that they could not wait for it.
So do we still have drushyam 3?— haseenaa✨ (@fluffyskatesx) November 24, 2021
Coz the climax says so🧘🏻♀️
@VenkyMama a long wait come to end. No no we eagerly awaiting for drushyam 3. Enjoyed the performance of story writer and and your acting sir. Enjoyed the #Drushyam2 all best @VenkyMama— chalapathi (@kvcrao12) November 24, 2021
Among the drawbacks mentioned was a 'semantic satiation' by a netizen since the Drishyam movie has released in multiple languages, the Malayalam original in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada and even some international languages, while Venkatesh's Telugu sequel was the first after Drishyam 2.
One felt it was 'not much interesting' and did not live up to the expectations. The person wrote that the first half was 'boring.'
Drushyam's first installment had released in 2014. The other members of the cast like Meena, in the role of Ramababu's wife Jyothi, Kruthika Jayakumar and Esther Anil as Anju and Anu, their daughters, and Nadhiya plays I.G.Geetha Prabhakar, who is hell-bent on finding the truth of her son's whereabouts six years on.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.