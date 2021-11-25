'Twice the mystery, twice the suspense', was how veteran actor Venkatesh described his latest release Drushyam 2 . The investigative thriller hit the web on Thursday, and the initial reviews seem to have lived up to that description.

Netizens shared their opinion on the Telugu remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam film, and the verdict seems to be largely positive. The social media users are showering praises on the venture.

Drushyam 2 Twitter review

Unlike some of the recent releases on the Over-the-top (OTT) platforms in the middle of the day, Drushyam 2 was available from midnight itself. Venkatesh took to social media and dropped a promo and wrote that the film was theirs to 'defend.'

Many seemed to have caught the film in the wee hours itself as the reviews started pouring in. 'Masterpiece', 'Classic suspense thriller', 'next level movie', 'blockbuster hit' were some of the words used by netizens. 'One of the greatest thrillers with twists in India', read one comment.

Telugu version too kummesindi 👌 @JeethuJosephDir @VenkyMama supermacy🙏❤️ one of the greatest thrillers with twists in india #Drushyam2OnPrime #drushyam — Jayanth Rinkoo (@RinkooJayanth) November 24, 2021

Watched Premiere in #Amazonprimevideo

Good twists in d tale..!!

Even came2know (heard) that some scenes got changed when compared to Malayalam version.

What a preparation..Nice subject.. What a Damn Climax..!!

Unbelievable DRUSHYAM (2)

*BOMMA ADHURS*#Drushyam2 #Drushyam2OnPrime pic.twitter.com/zZceq681Ao — KRAPA SAI PRAVEEN (@krapasaipraveen) November 24, 2021

Masterpiece by @VenkyMama #bingewatching

Drushyam 2 - an amazing talent of acting only you can do it @VenkyMama 💕

A family man in all families.❣️ pic.twitter.com/hPOTzFPStn — Pavan Kumar (@PavanKu66665871) November 24, 2021

Watched #Drushyam2

Classic suspense thriller ✅



#VictoryVenkatesh Kickass irreplaceable Acting with terrific screen presence , loved each & every bit of Venky



Rambabu Anna Mass mind game 🔥



Congrats to the whole team



👋🙏



@SureshProdns @VenkyMama @lipikaalla pic.twitter.com/Rb6cGKsrJK — Saketh Drushyam 2 Venky (@VenkySaketh143) November 24, 2021

Venkatesh's act was also hailed with words like 'amazing talent', 'acting with terrific screen presence', 'super acting' and more. Director Jeethu Joseph won a mention as one wrote, 'take a bow.'

@VenkyMama Just finished watching Drushyam 2. What a movie Victory Venkatesh Garu. Movie with such a twist at the end with your thrilling performance made it Awesome.#Drushyam2 — Shiva prasad (@VanaparthiShiv) November 24, 2021

#drishyam2telugu



First day first midnight show on @PrimeVideoIN@PrimeVideo



Thank you Prime video



Just now finished watching Drishyam 2...



In Simply words intelligent master piece....



Take a bow to Director: Jeetu Joseph@VenkyMama @SureshProdns — 👀 (@AKA19841001) November 24, 2021

The climax in particular seemed to have worked wonders among the audiences, in the same way, that the Malayalam version was talked about. Some even shared memes on the climax and highlighted the mind games of the lead character, Ramababu.

A few believed that Drushyam 3 was very much on the cards and wrote that they could not wait for it.

So do we still have drushyam 3?

Coz the climax says so🧘🏻‍♀️ — haseenaa✨ (@fluffyskatesx) November 24, 2021

@VenkyMama a long wait come to end. No no we eagerly awaiting for drushyam 3. Enjoyed the performance of story writer and and your acting sir. Enjoyed the #Drushyam2 all best @VenkyMama — chalapathi (@kvcrao12) November 24, 2021

Among the drawbacks mentioned was a 'semantic satiation' by a netizen since the Drishyam movie has released in multiple languages, the Malayalam original in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada and even some international languages, while Venkatesh's Telugu sequel was the first after Drishyam 2.

One felt it was 'not much interesting' and did not live up to the expectations. The person wrote that the first half was 'boring.'

Drushyam's first installment had released in 2014. The other members of the cast like Meena, in the role of Ramababu's wife Jyothi, Kruthika Jayakumar and Esther Anil as Anju and Anu, their daughters, and Nadhiya plays I.G.Geetha Prabhakar, who is hell-bent on finding the truth of her son's whereabouts six years on.