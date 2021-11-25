Last Updated:

'Drushyam 2' Twitter Review: Netizens Give Their Verdict On Venkatesh Daggubati-starrer

'Drushyam 2' Twitter review: Netizens gave their verdict on the Venkatesh-starrer, which once again delves in Ramababu's case involving a missing youngster.

'Twice the mystery, twice the suspense', was how veteran actor Venkatesh described his latest release Drushyam 2 . The investigative thriller hit the web on Thursday, and the initial reviews seem to have lived up to that description. 

Netizens shared their opinion on the Telugu remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam film, and the verdict seems to be largely positive. The social media users are showering praises on the venture. 

Drushyam 2 Twitter review

Unlike some of the recent releases on the Over-the-top (OTT) platforms in the middle of the day, Drushyam 2 was available from midnight itself. Venkatesh took to social media and dropped a promo and wrote that the film was theirs to 'defend.'  

Many seemed to have caught the film in the wee hours itself as the reviews started pouring in. 'Masterpiece', 'Classic suspense thriller', 'next level movie', 'blockbuster hit' were some of the words used by netizens. 'One of the greatest thrillers with twists in India', read one comment.

Venkatesh's act was also hailed with words like 'amazing talent', 'acting with terrific screen presence', 'super acting' and more. Director Jeethu Joseph won a mention as one wrote, 'take a bow.' 

The climax in particular seemed to have worked wonders among the audiences, in the same way, that the Malayalam version was talked about. Some even shared memes on the climax and highlighted the mind games of the lead character, Ramababu. 

A few believed that Drushyam 3 was very much on the cards and wrote that they could not wait for it. 

Among the drawbacks mentioned was a 'semantic satiation' by a netizen since the Drishyam movie has released in multiple languages, the Malayalam original in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada and even some international languages, while Venkatesh's Telugu sequel was the first after Drishyam 2.

One felt it was 'not much interesting' and did not live up to the expectations. The person wrote that the first half was 'boring.'

Drushyam's first installment had released in 2014. The other members of the cast like Meena, in the role of Ramababu's wife Jyothi, Kruthika Jayakumar and  Esther Anil as Anju and Anu, their daughters, and Nadhiya plays I.G.Geetha Prabhakar, who is hell-bent on finding the truth of her son's whereabouts six years on. 

