'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Twitter Review: Check First Reactions To Paul Rudd-starrer Film

Ghostbusters: Afterlife opened in theatres on Friday, and people have started giving their opinions. Jason Reitman, whose father, Ivan, directed Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989), is the director of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. It narrates the story of Callie (Carrie Coon), a single mother who travels to a tiny Oklahoma town with her two children, Trevor (15) and Phoebe (12). This family connection dominates the plot of the franchise's third installment, which follows the critically panned reboot directed by Paul Feig in 2016.

A single mother and her two children move to a tiny town in Oklahoma thirty-two years after the events of the second film, where they uncover their link to the original Ghostbusters and their grandfather's secret legacy. On August 23, 2021, during the 2021 CinemaCon event in Las Vegas, Ghostbusters: Afterlife was screened unannounced. It was finally released in the United States on November 19, 2021, after being postponed four times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to watch 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'?

At the moment, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is only accessible to see in a movie theatre, and no date has been set for when it will release on OTT. Tickets can be booked at bookmyshow.com. People will have to wait until at least February 2022 to stream, rent, or buy the film, with alternatives being available in February at the earliest. Sony, unlike other studios, does not have a dedicated platform like HBO Max or Paramount Plus in foreign countries, so predicting where the picture will be released is not possible. For its streaming releases, Sony has previously partnered with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and, eventually, Disney Plus.

'Ghostbusters Afterlife' Twitter review

In order to stay true to the first Ghostbusters film, Reitman and the production team looked through the designs of the ghosts and other supernatural creatures from the first film to create the ones for Afterlife, noting that practically everyone in the first film had an original and unique design. As a result, Muncher, a ghost similar to Slimer, was created for Afterlife. Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, and Carrie Coon were cast as the sister and brother, respectively, alongside their single mother, in March 2019.

On June 27, 2019, Paul Rudd posted a video on the official Ghostbusters social media channels indicating that he has been cast in the film. Mr Grooberson, the children's new teacher who is familiar with the Ghostbusters' past, was later revealed to be Mr. Grooberson. Celeste O'Connor and Logan Kim, both newcomers, were cast in July 2019. By March 2015, it had been reported that Reitman would not direct the third picture, but would instead serve as producer, with principal photography set to begin in early 2015. Later, Sigourney Weaver announced that her character's son will be part of the team.

Just got home from a trip to see #GhostbustersAfterlife. It was like being wrapped in a warm blanket. I love the return to this world - Jason Reitman has made a movie worthy of the franchise his father launched. This is the one you've been waiting for. Review in the AM! pic.twitter.com/QQvH4lEMSO — Dan Murrell (@MurrellDan) November 16, 2021

#GhostbustersAfterlife made me CRYYY😭 wow did the emotional punches hit me hard. Its a movie truly made for the fans. McKenna Grace & Paul Rudd knock it out of the park but I found Logan Kim to be a hilarious stand out! HUGE praise to the VFX & aesthetic👻🚫 MORE PLEASE!! pic.twitter.com/kbHmzgYJq6 — Cris Parker (@3CFilm) November 16, 2021

#GhostbustersAfterlife is legitimately one of the best sequels in recent years and the most emotional ghostbusters film to date,

It’s just phenomenal, 10/10 pic.twitter.com/lxN5xu9AIu — someboi (@somecrusader1) November 18, 2021

Okay so, I might’ve shed a tear or two at #GhostbustersAfterlife… Yeah, I like a bit of nostalgia-based fan service, sue me. But seriously the script is hilarious and McKenna Grace once again proves why she deserves more leading roles. She’s excellent. Also, Muncher 💚 pic.twitter.com/sfsvaLMUdp — Eammon Jacobs (@EammonJacobs) November 18, 2021

Every second of #GhostbustersAfterlife is an exercise in pure, cinematic joy. It's spooky, it's exciting, it's fun, it's funny, its overflowing with heart, & it's exactly the kind of film that'll have new AND old fans cheering, crying, & wanting more.



(Art by me for @YHSPodcast) pic.twitter.com/6lvq5SKpPD — John Yurcaba 👻🚫✏️ (@johnyurcaba4) November 19, 2021

#GhostbustersAfterlife was a fantastic film, a film with so much charm and heart and the perfect amount of nostalgia. I loved the film so much, it was brilliant. McKenna Grace as Phoebe might just be my favourite new character, she was definitely the standout out of a great cast. pic.twitter.com/DL7EgFgLpB — Dully At The Movies (@el_dully) November 18, 2021

