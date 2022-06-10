‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ Twitter Review: Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer Gets A Positive Response

As Nushrratt Bharuccha concluded filming for her upcoming social comedy Janhit Mein Jaari last year, the fans were eagerly awaiting the release of the film. The film depicts the actor as a saleswoman who breaks the taboo by selling condoms much to her family's dismay. As the movie finally hit the theatres on 10 June 2022, the fans have been sharing their reviews on social media. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Nushrratt Bharuccha’s much-anticipated comedy-drama, Janhit Mein Jaari.

Janhit Mein Jaari Twitter Review

Several fans took to their respective Twitter handles and expressed their reaction after they watched the Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer comedy-drama. A fan took to Twitter and urged everyone to just go and watch the film and also asked them to take as many people with them to the theatres as they can. The fans also mentioned that they will surely laugh their hearts out while watching the film and added how the dialogues were the soul of the film with the power-packed performances by the cast members. On the other hand, another fan lauded the film by stating how it was gripping and full of emotions. Some even stated how Nushrratt Bharuccha was a powerhouse of talent and added her solid performance in the film proved that she is among the best actors of the generation.

Just go for it! Take as many people as you can and just go laugh your heart out for these couple of hours. Dialogues are the soul of the film. Power-packed performances by @Nushrratt and team. Must Watch #JanhitMeinJaari

Congratulations @VishalG76949124@vinodbhanu @writerraj pic.twitter.com/KMjuGwr49x — Sunny Khanna (@khannasunny) June 10, 2022

#griping #Entertaing full of emotions, drama with a good massage, must watch film #JanhitMeinJaari. Outstanding performance by @Nushrratt and team.

Don't miss it. — Sachin karnde (@sachinpkarande) June 9, 2022

#NushrrattBharuccha is a talent powerhouse, indeed! Her solid performance in #JanhitMeinJaari proves she is one of the best actresses of the generation! pic.twitter.com/fheiSGPz9k — Bhavikk Sangghvi (@bhavikksangghvi) June 9, 2022

More on Janhit Mein Jaari

The movie marks the second collaboration between Nusrratt Bharuccha and Raaj Shaandiliyaa, who was the director of Dream Girl. Apart from the two, other notable cast members include Vijay Raaz, Tinnu Anand, Anud Singh Dhaka, Ishtiyak Khan, Brijendra Kala, among others. Sharing her excitement about the project, she told ANI, "Janhit Mein Jaari has an extremely interesting concept. From the moment I heard it, I knew I had to be a part of it. And collaborating with Raaj once again after Dream Girl is an absolute delight! Excited to be part of India's first female franchise being backed by Bhanushali Studios."

Image: Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha