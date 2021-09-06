Jasleen Matharu Admitted In Hospital Post Sidharth Shukla's Death: ‘Totally Shaken Up'

Actor Sidharth Shukla's death shocked the entire country on September 2. The actor is said to have suffered from a massive heart attack, though the precise cause of his death couldn't be determined. Several prominent figures from the industry attended the final rites of the actor and paid their tributes. Actor-singer Jasleen Matharu took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself from the hospital and said that Sidharth Shukla's death had affected her in a very bad way and she had to get admitted to the hospital.

Jasleen Matharu admitted to the hospital post-Sidharth Shukla's death

Jasleen Matharu took to her Instagram and posted a video of herself with an IV drip on her arm while sharing that she had been admitted to a hospital post, Sidharth Shukla's death. Jasleen was heard saying, "The day Sidharth died, I went to his house to pay my last tributes. I was totally shaken up - first, on hearing the news and then, seeing the atmosphere at his place. After meeting Shehnaaz Gill and aunty (Sidharth's mother), when I came home, I saw messages I had received, which said: ‘Tum Bhi mar jao (you also die)’. This is the first time in my life that I have been affected so badly. I thought to myself - how unpredictable is life, everything feels so strange. I don't know what happened but I had a temperature (103 degrees) yesterday and I had to be hospitalised. Take care of yourself and pray that I, too, get well soon."

Sidharth Shukla's death

Sidharth Shukla was bought into Cooper Hospital on Thursday morning after he was reportedly found unconscious. Mumbai Police in a statement said that Shukla was found unconscious at his residence and an ambulance was called by his family. An official from Copper Hospital told PTI that the actor was announced dead at arrival. Four days after Sidharth Shukla's death, his family released a statement and asked the media to give them privacy. The statement read:

Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth's journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn't end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve. A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti - The Shukla Family.

(Image: Jasleen Matharu and Sidharth Shukla Instagram)