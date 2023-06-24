Kerala Crime Files Review: Aju Varghese, Lal Headline A Bland Thriller

Indian OTT platforms have become a hub for crime-thrillers in recent times. While there are too many of them on each platform, only a handful have entertainment or recall value. Kerala Crime Files, a police procedural, unfortunately, has nothing imaginative or fresh to offer. It ends up being just another crime show, which adds to the catalogue of skippable content.

3 things you need to know

KCF is a Malayalam mini series with six episodes, each about half-an-hour long.

While the Malayalam industry has come up with some intriguing and indulgent thrillers, this one doesn’t qualify.

The technical aspects and performances are good but not good enough to hold an unimaginative plot together.

HOT TAKE

Kerala Crime Files has all the ingredients of a thriller- an intriguing plot, a ghost trail, underdog protagonists and an ambient look and feel - but the storyline never comes through. Ashiq Aimar has penned a tale that falls flat due to the lack of any significant twists and turns. Even when KCF does come around in technical aspects like editing and background music, the narrative is restrained and devoid of any flavour.

(Ahammed Khabeer sets up the plot but the narrative lacks nail-biting moments | Image: Twitter)

Does it live up to the hype?

Certainly not. The storyline treads a linear path. A team of cops is on the trail of a murder suspect and it keeps running from pillar to post due to the lack of leads. The six-part series unfolds over 6 days, but frankly, the story does not have enough weight. Thus, the narrative feels stretched out.

Loose direction weighs Kerala Crime Files down

Director Ahammed Khabeer sets up a tense and moody atmosphere. A sex worker is found dead at a lodge and subsequently, the investigation unfolds. While a murder is sure to set off alarms in the vicinity of the crime scene, nothing of the sort happens here. Life unfolds at its own sweet pace.

(Kerala Crime Files manages to bring out the humane side of cops | Image: Twitter)

The storytelling focuses entirely on the POV of the police who are chasing red herrings. The narrow perspective the director relies on takes away from the joy of watching a thriller where the suspect's side usually builds anticipation and even raises the stakes. The build-up never happens. Thus, the reveal scene appears puzzling and bland. Khabeer gets the most out of his actors but fails to do justice to the haunting premise he sets up in KCF early on.

Music and editing are saving grace

There are plenty of montages to skim over the investigation part of the show. Edited by Mahesh Bhuvanend, they are put together well and transition smoothly in terms of tonality. This gives KCF a definitive look and feel that remains consistent throughout. The background score from Hesham Abdul plays out thematically and blends with the narrative.

Performances are on point

Aju Varghese delivers a noteworthy performance as SI Manoj. He brings out the personal and professional sides of his character. Lal as Kurian Avaran, the Circle Inspector, too, scores on these parameters. Together, these characters bring out the humane side of law enforcement as these responsible cops see through the murder investigation despite there being no political or public pressure to deliver. Navas Vallikkunnu, Sanju Sanichen and Devaki Rajendran also shine in their respective roles.

(Aju Varghese and Lal play cops in Kerala Crime Files | Image: Twitter)

Stream it or skip it?

Skip KCF and you will not miss anything this weekend. It is plain and mundane. Whatever intrigue the director manages to build in the first episode is diluted easily. In piecing together the puzzle, the show never comes together.

The Bottomline

The director conforms to stylistic elements of the genre but is bogged down by its many cliches. Even though the technical aspects are on point, the show never offers edge-of-the-seat moments.

(Rating: 1.5/5)