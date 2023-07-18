Kohrra Review: Barun Sobti Starrer Is A Realistic Crime Drama That Works Despite Slow Pace

Kohrra, a moody and atmospheric crime series set in a quaint town in Punjab, is a microcosm of the growing menace of drug abuse in the state. The 6-episode mini-series puts crime solving on the back burner as it delves into creating a world that draws you to see what ails it. Co-created by Sudip Sharma of Paatal Lok and NH10 fame and helmed by the maker of Halahal Randeep Jha, Kohrra presents a picture of Punjab that is seemingly close to reality with deeply flawed and layered characters.

3 things you need to know

Barun Sobti and Suvinder Vicky play cops in Kohrra.

The show tackles issues like drug addiction and the system's incompetence in rehabilitating addicts.

In its tone and treatment, Kohrra will remind viewers of the Korean crime drama Memories of Murder.

Hot Take

Kohrra follows the story of two cops investigating the murder of an NRI, whose body is found in an open field days ahead of his wedding. The incident sets off a chain of events and the opening scene reminds of Bong Joon Ho's Memories of Murder (2003). What follows is in a similar vein. As the story picks up, we see how the personal lives of the two cops played by Barun Sobti and Suvinder Vicky are impacted by their circumstances.



Is Kohrra worth the hype?

The show paints a contradictory picture

Kohrra tackles issues like drug addiction and the system's incompetence in rehabilitating addicts. The makers explore the themes of corruption, migration, NRI population, dysfunctional families, love and death, in great detail. They manage to spring up a murder investigation in the midst of all that's unfolding but it seems like reaching the bottom of the mystery is not their agenda. All episodes end on a cliffhanger around the killing but as soon as the new episode opens, the narrative focuses on the abhorrent characters and their psyches.

(Barun Sobti plays a cop in Kohrra, a Hindi web series | Image: Netflix India/Instagram)

Barun Sobti and Suvinder Vicky are unconventional cops

Barun Sobti as Garundi and Suvinder as Balbir are small cogs in the rusty law enforcement. The two characters are depicted as failures, both in their professional and personal lives. The decisions and choices they make are questionable. Both Garundi and Suvinder embody the apathy the system has developed for drug addicts. In a chilling scene, Suvinder drags a suspected convict, who has overdosed, from a hospital and locks him up. As he languishes behind bars, Garundi mocks him. This is one of the many scenes where the empathy of cops for the common public is absent.

(Barun Sobti and Suvinder Vicky starrer Kohrra is set in the heartland of India | Image: Twitter)

The constant back and forth between scenes from their (Garundi and Suvinder) personal lives and the murder investigation compels viewers to overlook their lack of professional abilities while at the same time, it draws them to delve deeper into their personal relationships.

Suvinder and Garundi play good cop and bad cop. However, they are both weighed down by their past and personal relationships. They are desperately looking for an escape. They work long hours to compensate for the lack of social life and the awkwardness that prevails outside the police station.

The treatment sets it apart

The setting of the show draws you in. The dilapidated condition of the town and the squalor the majority of the residents are living in is enough to evoke a sense of horror. The use of diegetic sound is noticeable as it traps the viewers in this dark and bleak world. The characters are shady individuals, which creates a sense of distrust in their intentions.

(The tone of Kohrra is dark and gritty throughout | Image: Netflix India/Instagram)

The production team has really come through in painting a realistic picture of the lower middle class, who are struggling to make ends meet and keep their children away from crime and addiction.

Stream it or skip it?

Crime shows have become the mainstay of OTT. Kohrra is a version of the genre that has been lapped up by audiences. It deserves a watch. The show wanders but that seems to be the point. Its dense and atmospheric tone only adds to the gritty mood.

The Bottomline

Minus its slow pacing, Kohrra seems to be a daring attempt at investigating the struggles prevalent in the hinterland and beyond. Its merits lie in its sincerity and how it embraces its stand of being unapologetically political even at the cost of diluting its investigative aspects.

(Rating 3/5)