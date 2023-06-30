Maamannan Review: Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin Make Political Thriller Work Despite Flaws

Mari Selvaraj has carved a niche for himself in the Tamil film industry with his realistic and hard-hitting brand of storytelling. The director, who made his debut with Pariyerum Perumal (2018) and then collaborated with Dhanush for Karnan (2021), is back with his latest film Maamannan. The movie piqued the curiosity of fans as it features a stellar cast headlined by Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil. So, did the film manage to live up to expectations?

3 things you need to know

Maamannan has socio-political undertones.

The second half is not as good as expected.

Vadivelu is a treat to watch in the film.

Hot Take

Maamannan is essentially an underdog saga that highlights the need to fight against oppression and strive for equality. Such films need strong screenplay and well-fleshed-out characters in order to make an impact. This is exactly where Maamannan hits the right notes. Mari Selvaraj takes his time to build the film’s world, which makes it easier for the audience to relate to the characters and their aspirations. This helps Maamannan sail despite issues in the second half.

Does Maamannan live upto the hype?

The film revolves around Maamannan (Vadivelu), a seasoned MLA who is respected by his people. His son Athiveeran (Udhayanidhi) rears pigs much to the dismay of many acquaintances. It is soon revealed that the veteran politician has not spoken to his son in years because of an incident from the past. The rest of the narrative explores their chequered relationship and their fight against a common rival Rathnavelu (Fahadh).

(Maamannan movie poster features Vadivelu and Udhayanidhi. The film is touted as an A R Rahman musical | Image: IMDB)

Film has a hard-hitting screenplay

Maamannan feels quite slow in the initial portions but picks up during the hard-hitting and emotional flashback scenes. The film maintains this momentum even when the action returns to the present. A key confrontation scene featuring Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi and Fahadh leaves the audience shocked with its natural and organic intensity. It does a good job of building an aura around Athiveeran without being over the top, something that can’t be said about the action scenes seen in most commercial films.

(Vadivelu and Udhayanidhi Stalin play the father and son duo in the film. | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

Second half could have been better

Maamannan, however, loses its way a bit and drags at certain points in the second half. This can be attributed to the fact that some of the mini-twists are rushed and feel forced. The dynamics between the three main characters, however, still manages to keep the interest in the film alive. That said, the climax could have been better. The vote-counting sequences should have been thrilling but that doesn’t happen. The emotions too feel forced at certain points.

(Keerthy Suresh is the female lead in the film. | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

Vadivelu at his best

Vadivelu carries off a layered character with effortless ease. He is top-notch in a touching scene where he highlights the cruel treatment meted out to some innocent children. Vadivelu also captures the character’s vulnerable side in his scenes with Udhayanidhi. His dialogues too are quite good, especially in a scene where he gives it back to Fahadh. Udhayanidhi conveys a lot through his silences and surprises with his intensity in action scenes.

(Vadivelu headlines Maamannan with effortless ease. | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

Not Fahadh’s best performance

Fahadh, generally speaking, is a fine actor. He, however, could have made a stronger impact in Maamannan. While he impresses in a couple of scenes, the film doesn’t quite give him the opportunity to use his eyes to convey the character’s rage. Keerthy Suresh too deserved a better role as her character doesn’t get enough scope in the grand scheme of things. AR Rahman’s background adds a new layer to the reel action.

(Fahad Faasil is the main antagonist in the drama film Maamannan. | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

Watch it or skip it?

Maamannan merits a watch simply for dealing with the rarely-discussed issue of oppression. The powerful performances and gripping dialogues further add to its recall value.

The Bottomline

Maamannan does not reach the standards set by Vetrimaaran’s Asuran (2019) mainly because of its imperfect second half. Mari Selvaraj’s film, however, is a fine example of content-driven cinema in its own right.

(Rating: 3/5)