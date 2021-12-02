Marakkar Twitter Review: Mohanlal's Epic War Film Receives Mixed Reactions From Fans

Mohanlal's highly-anticipated epic war film, Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, was recently released and watched by the audience in the theatres. The fans were quick enough to share their reviews on social media revealing whether they loved the film or not.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Marakkar is a story based on Kunjali Marakkar IV, the fleet admiral of the Samoothiri. The movie was earlier scheduled to release in March 2020 but was later rescheduled and postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie even received three awards—Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume Design at the 67th National Film Awards.

Marakkar Movie review on Twitter

Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea was released in theatres on 2 December 2021 and has been receiving mixed reviews from fans. Several fans took to Twitter and expressed how much they liked the film and praised Mohanlal's performance while there were many who felt that the movie was a disaster. Some also added how disappointed they were while some of them stated that the first half of the film was amazing while the second half was a bit emotional and rated the movie 4/5.

One of the fans also gave a glimpse of how the audience was walking out of the theatre in disappointment while another one wrote that he got what he hoped for after watching the film. Take a look at some of the Marakkar Twitter reviews by fans.

#MarakkarReview

DISASTER

DISAPPOINTMENT



Even There's No One Time Watchable Review 😤



Can't Understand Their Expectations #Marakkar — CHANBAKAN (@chanbakan31) December 2, 2021

A class movie 🎥👏👌🙌😍👍 #Marakkar — Mannu Akkatharayil 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@bluemoogy) December 2, 2021

Marakkar cast

Apart from Mohanlal in the lead, essaying the role of Muhammad Ali / Kunjali Marakkar IV, other cast members of the film included actors namely Suniel Shetty as Chandroth Panicker, Prabhu as Thangudu, Arjun Sarja as Anandan, Keerthy Suresh as Aarcha, Manju Warrier as Subaida, Nedumudi Venu as Samoothiri, Kalyani Priyadarshan as Aisha and many others.

