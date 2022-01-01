Last Updated:

'Murder At Teesri Manzil 302' Twitter Review: Fans Aver 'Irrfan Khan Didn't Deserve This'

Irrfan Khan-starrer 'Murder At Teesri Manzil 302' recently released on Zee5. The film received dull reviews from netizens on Twitter. Read.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
murder at teesri manzil 302

Image: Twitter/@zee5


Late actor Irrfan Khan's 14-year-old film recently made its way to the OTT giant platform, Zee5. The film Murder At Teesri Manzil 302 was shot nearly 14 years ago but did not make it to the theatres. The shelved film was picked up by the OTT giant Zee5 and was released on December 31, 2021. 

Murder At Teesri Manzil 302 also stars Ranvir Shorey as Irrfan's co-lead. The crime thriller's plot revolves around a murder mystery that unfolds with a lot of twists. As the film recently hit the OTT giant, netizens expressed their views about the movie via social media. Here is what netizens have to say about the movie.

Irrfan Khan-starrer Murder At Teesri Manzil receives dull reviews from netizens

Seeing the reactions from fans, who were much excited to watch the late actor play a new role for the last time, the film did not reach their expectations. The movie, that promised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, failed to impress them. A Twitter user expressed his views about the murder mystery and revealed that the movie was filled with loopholes, which Irrfan Khan did not deserve.

READ | Shoojit Sircar reveals why he signed Irrfan Khan's son Babil for upcoming project

The user wrote, "Murder at Teesri Manzil 302 is only for those who wanted to watch Irrfan Khan for one last time. However, the legendary actor did not deserve such an outdated murder mystery with plenty of loopholes." The user further suggested to the fans of the late Bollywood star to watch his previous films. He wrote, "Irrfan Khan fans can watch some of his previous masterpieces rather than this one." Others quipped that the only good thing in the movie was Irrfan Khan's ace acting. Some fans even thanked the streaming service for releasing the movie.

READ | Gajraj Rao opens up on working with Irrfan Khan in 'Talvar', 'Blackmail', pens note

Murder At Teesri Manzil 302 announcement

The official Instagram handle of streaming giant Zee5 announced the release of the film with its trailer. Sharing an intriguing poster of the movie, the OTT giant wrote, "murder. mystery. mayhem. watch the unseen movie of @Irrfan, Murder At Teesri Manzil 302 on ZEE5." The film is dedicated to both Irrfan Khan and music composer Wajid Khan, who also died in 2020, around two months after the Karwaan star. The film was helmed by Navneet Baj Saini.

READ | Irrfan Khan's son Babil remembers late father with a poem; 'Your ashes healed the soil'
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Image: Twitter/@zee5

READ | Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa talks about son Babil's new film: 'I am most difficult critic'
READ | Irrfan Khan's 'Murder at Teesri Manzil 302' releases today; here's how to watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: murder at teesri manzil 302, irrfan khan, murder at teesri manzil 302 twitter review
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com