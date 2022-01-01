'Murder At Teesri Manzil 302' Twitter Review: Fans Aver 'Irrfan Khan Didn't Deserve This'

Late actor Irrfan Khan's 14-year-old film recently made its way to the OTT giant platform, Zee5. The film Murder At Teesri Manzil 302 was shot nearly 14 years ago but did not make it to the theatres. The shelved film was picked up by the OTT giant Zee5 and was released on December 31, 2021.

Murder At Teesri Manzil 302 also stars Ranvir Shorey as Irrfan's co-lead. The crime thriller's plot revolves around a murder mystery that unfolds with a lot of twists. As the film recently hit the OTT giant, netizens expressed their views about the movie via social media. Here is what netizens have to say about the movie.

Irrfan Khan-starrer Murder At Teesri Manzil receives dull reviews from netizens

Seeing the reactions from fans, who were much excited to watch the late actor play a new role for the last time, the film did not reach their expectations. The movie, that promised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, failed to impress them. A Twitter user expressed his views about the murder mystery and revealed that the movie was filled with loopholes, which Irrfan Khan did not deserve.

The user wrote, "Murder at Teesri Manzil 302 is only for those who wanted to watch Irrfan Khan for one last time. However, the legendary actor did not deserve such an outdated murder mystery with plenty of loopholes." The user further suggested to the fans of the late Bollywood star to watch his previous films. He wrote, "Irrfan Khan fans can watch some of his previous masterpieces rather than this one." Others quipped that the only good thing in the movie was Irrfan Khan's ace acting. Some fans even thanked the streaming service for releasing the movie.

Murder at Teesri Manzil 302 is only for those who wanted to watch Irrfan Khan for one last time. However, the legendary actor did not deserve such an outdated murder mystery with plenty of loopholes. #irrfankhan #zee5 #murderatteesrimanzil302 — Prateek Maheshwari (@PrateekDurag) December 31, 2021

Thank u for releasing a 14 saal purana movie — Secular Buffalo 🐃 (@SecularBuffalo) December 31, 2021

Murder At Teesri Manzil 302 announcement

The official Instagram handle of streaming giant Zee5 announced the release of the film with its trailer. Sharing an intriguing poster of the movie, the OTT giant wrote, "murder. mystery. mayhem. watch the unseen movie of @Irrfan, Murder At Teesri Manzil 302 on ZEE5." The film is dedicated to both Irrfan Khan and music composer Wajid Khan, who also died in 2020, around two months after the Karwaan star. The film was helmed by Navneet Baj Saini.

