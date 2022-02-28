Netflix: From 'The Hangover' To '300', Here's What's Leaving Streaming Service In 2022

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@To.all the movies/@Despicableme/@TheHangoverMovie
With several new shows and good content overpowering the various streaming platforms, Netflix is all set to bid farewell to some shows in March. And this month, there’s an unusual amount of good movies leaving Netflix. If you’re wondering what to watch before it’s gone, we’ve got a handy guide. Thankfully, with an interesting line-up of films/shows, fans will not miss the old ones that are all set to leave the streaming platform.
Before the kick-start of the month, now is the perfect time to rewatch the old films or shows. Some comfort staples like The Karate Kid, Bee Movie, and Kung Fu Panda are the ones that will forever be etched in your memory, despite many shows that have premiered on the streaming platform. Take a look at the complete list of what's leaving Netflix in March 2022.
Parker
Safe Haven
The Secret
Howards End
Philomena
Lawless
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2
Mercy Black
300
A River Runs Through It
As Good as It Gets
Bad Teacher
Bee Movie
Blood Diamond
Braveheart
Bright Star
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eight Legged Freaks
Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate's Cove
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Good Burger
Gremlins
The Hangover
Happy Feet Two
The Holiday
Hook
I Love You, Man
In the Cut
Interview with the Vampire
Jumanji
The Karate Kid
Kung Fu Panda
The Longest Yard
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!
Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends
Runaway Bride
The Ugly Truth
Wild Wild West
Woo
