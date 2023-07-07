Takkar Review: Siddharth Impresses In Action Drama That Offers Pure Entertainment

Takkar, written and directed by Karthik G. Krish, was marketed as an action drama. It delivers on that promise, with plenty of action taking place throughout its 2-hour 10-minute runtime. The film is also filled with absurdly placed comedy, even at the most unexpected of times. This works in its favour and grounds it at its most intense.

3 things you need to know:

Takkar received an OTT release on July 7.

It was released theatrically on June 9.

The film stars Siddharth, Divyansha Kaushik, and Abhimanyu Singh.

Hot take

Takkar is filled with redundancies that probably didn’t need to be there. For no good reason, there’s a CGI tiger in the film, and it doesn’t even contribute to the storyline. Moreover, every vehicular action scene in the film results in some Rohit Shetty-esque car flips, though not as charming. Takkar clearly leans away from realism.

(A poster for Takkar featuring Siddharth | Image: karthikgkrish/Instagram)

Is it worth the hype?

Siddharth shines his way through

Siddharth’s performance is pretty spot-on. The first half of the film is dedicated to building his character. From the beginning, we see him struggling to make ends meet, following which he notices the disparity of wealth. This pursuit of not money, but wealth, leads him to observe a number of incidents which add to the film. The film does away with the serious storytelling early on and showcases other aspects later on.

An unsung comedy

Comedian Yogi Babu appears as a flamboyant spoiled brat, who is the son of a don. His presence in the film is thoroughly entertaining, as his character is the exact opposite of what one might expect. While hanging out with other gangsters, he drops random bits and pieces of knowledge, which makes the very stereotypical setting rather fun to watch.

(Comedian Yogi Babu in a still from Takkar | Image: yogibabuofficial/Instagram)

Takkar is crystal clear about the fact that it has a lot of comedic elements, and doesn’t take itself too seriously. This makes the light-hearted tone enjoyable since it does not feel out of place.

Dialogue is everything

Despite being reportedly made on a limited budget of ₹10 crores, Takkar does not look cheap at all. However, its flashiness is not where its essence is retained. The conversations between Siddharth’s Guns and Divyansha Kaushik’s Lucky sound like they’re introspectively informed. Their contrast is communicated seamlessly through their debates about feminism, money and love.

(Divyansha Kaushik and Siddharth in a poster for Takkar | Image: karthikgkrish/Instagram)

Stream it or skip it?

Takkar is not an inventive film by any means. It still has all the stereotypical characters and elements that you might expect from the genre. However, the interplay between action, comedy, and romantic tropes makes it a good watch. It has nothing but entertainment to offer, and there’s an abundance of that in the film.

The Bottomline

Takkar is an engaging film if it’s watched for its humour, dialogue and acting. The fight choreography in Takkar is good, but not perfect. It’s shot well and even features action scenes where lazy jump cuts aren’t used to maintain a dull sense of cohesion. While it’s unfortunate that the film saw a three-year delay due to the pandemic, it’s still a feather in the cap for Siddharth and Divyansha.



Rating: 3.5/5