'The Empire': Here Is What Netizens Have To Say About Kunal Kapoor Starrer Series

Kunal Kapoor starrer The Empire has finally released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, August 27. The highly anticipated historical drama series features a star-studded ensemble including Kunal, Shabana Azmi, Drashti Dhami, Dino Morea, Aditya Seal, and Sahher Bamba. As soon as the series hit the OTT platform, netizens have been quick to give its eight episodes a watch and pour in their reactions. Kunal, who marked his digital debut with The Empire, is seen essaying the role of Babur, performing high octane stunts while Drashti Dhami will be seen essaying the role of his sister Khanzada.

Netizens react to The Empire

Netizens have given a thumbs up to the series created by Nikkhil Advani. The series has been undoubtedly garnering praise for the stunning performances of all the actors, with some comparing it to Game of Thrones. Audiences have been loving Drashti's refreshing take on Khanzada while lauding the performances of Kunal Kapoor and Dino Morea as well.

One user mentioned, "How strange, that all three of them Babur, Khanzada and Shaybani have both brutal, dark sides and yet loves from the core of their hearts... I loved these three so very much!! #DrashtiDhami #KunalKapoor #DinoMorea #TheEmpireStreamingNow", while another hailed Drashti and wrote, "Jiska hume the intezaar, wo ghadi aa gayi, aa gayi Guys it's Streaming now. Go and binge-watch all the epies All the best to@drashti10 and team. Wishing u lots of success to my dear #DrashtiDhami". (the moment we were waiting for is here". Have a look.

Many Instagram users also appreciated the series. One user wrote," Its the thing I personally want ......my favorite series (book as well as webseries).....now i only want to see all books come into screen eagerly waiting ........next Brothers at war .....rate this series 10 in Imdb now ....❤️❤️❤️." While others bombarded the actors' profiles with heart and fire reactions. Many called it better than the Game of Thrones.

More about the series

The Indian historical drama talks about the rise and fall of the Mughal Empire, beginning from Babur. It starts in Farghana when at a very young age, prince Babur is made the king and he begins his campaign for North India's conquest.

The series is directed by the associate director of Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, Mitakshara Kumar and is based on the series Empire of the Moghul by Alex Rutherford. Apart from Drashti, Dino and Kunal, audiences will see Shabana Azmi as Esan Daulat, Aditya Seal as Humayun, Rahul Dev as Wazir Khan, and Sahher Bamba as Maham.

