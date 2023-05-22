The Panthers Ghosts: A Real – Reel Spy Thriller

Having born into a patriotic family and grown up listening to stories of heroism from his father Arvind Menon, who was an officer in the Intelligence Bureau, Ajit Menon left a well-established corporate career and decided to bring to life the stories of India’s deadliest covert operatives who remain unknown and unsung.

Panthers Ghosts – The Beginning, as the name suggests is the first of the six part series that pays tribute to these unsung heroes who live and die without any of us even knowing about them. Coauthored with Arvind, this book is a racy spy thriller inspired by real life incidences of Indian covert operatives who are living amongst us like ordinary citizens but are called upon when needed, to proactively execute false flag missions in enemy states following India’s new doctrine of ‘Defensive Offense’. The book talks of how an elite anti – terrorism group called the ‘Ghosts’ headed by Prime Minister Damodar Das proactively takes on International terror groups who are planning to attack India. Published by Bloomsbury India, this thriller, has already received rave reviews and has been rated by prominent publications as the ‘15 must read books of 2023.’

Taking us through the book, Ajit highlights, “Though the book is a dramatized & fictionalized version of what actually happens out there in the real world, the places, people (names changed) is inspired from real life instances. I have fictionalized the ending only to ensure that the heroes get a larger than life status which they actually deserve.” While the book has all the ingredients of a pot boiler like suspense, drama, action, and an underlying feeling of patriotism, Ajit has ensured that the book is also racy, action packed and written in simple English so that readers of all ages can easily understand. Ajit Menon, who has appeared in almost all mainstream publications for his book and his writing style, is currently rated as the ‘12 most inspiring writers of 2023’. Asked what ‘Real Reel’ books are, Ajit says, “The stories I write are inspired by ‘real’ life incidents, but I like to narrate them like a movie script or should I say like watching a ‘film reel’. People feel thrilled when they are able to visualize what they read.”

“What next?” We asked and promptly came the reply, “I have completed the second book in the series called Panthers Ghosts- The Puppeteer which I have co-authored with Anil Verma, a well-known film writer & lyricist and am in discussions with the publishers.” When asked if he plans to make a movie of his book Ajit says, “ I have recently launched a film production house called Anaaar Creations, in partnership with some eminent producers and directors. Yes, we plan to make some meaningful films using original content like this.”

“Is this your way of serving the nation?” we asked. “In a way yes, because I plan to use all the sales proceeds of the book to fund a foundation my wife Geetha and I run, called Anugraha Foundation. The foundation is currently focusing on taking care of senior citizens, but now, we are planning to include war widows after taking due permissions from the defense forces authorities.” Says the author.