'The Royal Treatment' Twitter Review: Laura Marano, Mena Massoud-starrer Winning Hearts

The Royal Treatment was one of the first releases of the week as new movies and shows flood the various Over-The-Top platforms over the weekend. The romantic film hit Netflix on Thursday, and the reviews poured in soon after viewers watched it.

The Laura Marano-Mena Massoud-starrer seems to be a winner, as per the initial reactions from netizens. Some of the audiences were already asking for a sequel. Thus, the film can surely be considered an option for the weekend binge-watch playlist.

The Royal Treatment Twitter review; netizens impressed and want a sequel

A common praise for The Royal Treatment upon its release was that it was 'cute'. One netizen wrote that it was a 'comfort movie' and some of the other reactions was that the film had given them the perfect 'vibe' that they was looking for.

@lauramarano PLS THE ROYAL TREATMENT IS MY NEW COMFORT MOVIE ISTG I LOVE IT SM — zero + (@dreamykh) January 20, 2022

The Royal Treatment is giving me the vibe I need today. Haha @netflix @Netflix_PH — marj (@msnglng_) January 20, 2022

Incidentally, many felt that the film should come up for a second installment. One even sought a 'trilogy.'

I just watched “The Royal treatment” & aweee man!!! SKSKSKSKS I want a 2. @lauramarano @MenaMassoud — michelle (@carolmichelle91) January 20, 2022

kinda loved the royal treatment!! need a sequel pls — properhardwork. ⓥ (@kindofadmire) January 20, 2022

The royal treatment movie is such a cute movie!!! I need a sequel now!!!! 😍💯✨🙌🏼💃🏻 #TheRoyalTreatment — ѕнєяяу🤍 (@ianftpaulx) January 20, 2022

the royal treatment is cute — sad girl (@mariahlevinia) January 20, 2022

WE WANT A TRILOGY 👑👑👑👑👑 #TheRoyalTreatment — Maureen 👑 The Royal Treatment👑🥋CobraKai5🥋 (@gogurtsforlaura) January 20, 2022

The plot of the film involves the equation between a haidresser and a prince, and a Twitter user wished for a sequel with a 'crossover with the princess switch kingdoms.'

The Royal Treatment was such a cute movie! I need a sequel and a crossover with the princess switch kingdoms. 🥰👑🤴🏾👸🏻 #theroyaltreatment @netflix — Orriena Snyder (@EnaSnyder) January 20, 2022

Some were so impressed by the movie that the netizen started watching it for the second time, immediately after watching it the first time. Right from asking 'What? Who’s gonna stop me?' to another sharing a meme on watching it again, they expressed their excitement for watching it more times.

me ignoring my responsibilities just to watch the royal treatment again: pic.twitter.com/j65HxKqjg3 — a's fish mind 🌸🌿 THE ROYAL TREATMENT TODAY!! (@angeedalaguit) January 20, 2022



The Royal Treatment

The plot of The Royal Treatment is about the equation between Isabelle, played by Laura Marano and Prince Thomas, played by Mena Massoud. The former plays a hairdresser and owns a salon, and the Prince is gearing up for his wedding.

The story traces the events after Isabelle is called to the Prince's palace to give him a haircut, and the feelings that develop between each other amid the developments in their personal life.

Cameon Rhodes is among the other members of the cast in the role of Walter.

The film has been directed by Rick Jacobson. The script has been written by Holly Hester. The film was shot in February last year in Dunedin, New Zealand.