Last Updated:

'The Royal Treatment' Twitter Review: Laura Marano, Mena Massoud-starrer Winning Hearts

'The Royal Treatment' Twitter review: Laura Marano-Mena Massoud-starrer is winning hearts and that was evident with the initial responses.

Written By
Joel Kurian
The Royal Treatment, laura marano,

Image: Instagram/@lauramarano


The Royal Treatment was one of the first releases of the week as new movies and shows flood the various Over-The-Top platforms over the weekend. The romantic film hit Netflix on Thursday, and the reviews poured in soon after viewers watched it.

The Laura Marano-Mena Massoud-starrer seems to be a winner, as per the initial reactions from netizens. Some of the audiences were already asking for a sequel. Thus, the film can surely be considered an option for the weekend binge-watch playlist. 

The Royal Treatment Twitter review; netizens impressed and want a sequel

A common praise for The Royal Treatment upon its release was that it was 'cute'. One netizen wrote that it was a 'comfort movie' and some of the other reactions was that the film had given them the perfect 'vibe' that they was looking for. 

Incidentally, many felt that the film should come up for a second installment. One even sought a 'trilogy.' 

READ | Netflix drops first look images of 'Bridgerton Season 2', announces release date

The plot of the film involves the equation between a haidresser and a prince, and a Twitter user wished for a sequel with a 'crossover with the princess switch kingdoms.' 

Some were so impressed by the movie that the netizen started watching it for the second time, immediately after watching it the first time. Right from asking 'What? Who’s gonna stop me?' to another sharing a meme on watching it again, they expressed their excitement for watching it more times.  

READ | 'Ozark' Season 4 release date and time: When is the drama series coming on Netflix?


The Royal Treatment

The plot of The Royal Treatment is about the equation between Isabelle, played by Laura Marano and Prince Thomas, played by Mena Massoud. The former plays a hairdresser and owns a salon, and the Prince is gearing up for his wedding.

READ | Mena Massoud reveals that he has not auditioned since Aladdin

The story traces the events after Isabelle is called to the Prince's palace to give him a haircut, and the feelings that develop between each other amid the developments in their personal life.

Cameon Rhodes is among the other members of the cast in the role of Walter.  

READ | Will Smith backs Mena Massoud after his confession of not auditioning since Aladdin

The film has been directed by Rick Jacobson. The script has been written by Holly Hester. The film was shot in February last year in Dunedin, New Zealand. 

READ | Royal Treatment: Buckingham Palace returns lost toy to Australian girl

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: The Royal Treatment, Netflix, twitter
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com