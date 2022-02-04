'Veeramae Vaagai Soodum' Twitter Review: Netizens All Praise For Vishal's Cop Drama

Tamil film Veeramae Vaagai Soodum featuring Vishal and Dimple Hayathi in lead roles hit the silver screens on Friday. The crime thriller drama is loaded with action, romance, and comedy. Vishal essays the role of a cop in the film, which is helmed by debutant Thu Pa Saravanan. It is backed by Vishal under the banner Vishal Film Factory.

Veeramae Vaagai Soodum is released along with the Telugu version titled Saamyandu and the film has been censored U/A. It has got more screens in Telugu states as there are no big releases. While it has got more than 500 screens in Tamil Nadu. Jointly, the film has got more than 1400 screens and the filmmakers have occupied a majority of screens to gain good numbers at the box office.

The plot of the film revolves around an easy-going perosn, Porus (played by Vishal), who wants to serve the nation by joining the police force. He falls in love with a girl, Mythili (played by Dimple). One unfortunate day, Porus' sister falls prey to a youngster, who starts harassing her. In the process of protecting his sister, Porus learns that she was murdered and he starts investigating the case on his own. Soon Vishal comes to know how politics is involved and that is the reason for the murders. The aftermath shows how he manages to seek justice.

Veeramae Vaagai Soodum Review

Veeramae Vaagai Soodum is receiving good responses from the audience. After watching the film in theatres, several netizens took to their respective social media handles to praise the filmmakers and the actors for their stunning performances. A netizen wrote, "#VeeramaeVaagaiSoodum #Vishal Good job. Positive reviews everywhere... (sic)". He added, "#VeeramaeVaagaiSoodum #Vishal Every Fight Scene Terrified. (sic)" Another quipped, "Kollywood is back after a while ! Superb audience count for FDFS #VeeramaeVaagaiSoodum! (sic)" A third user chipped in, "#VeeramaeVaagaisoodum 1st half terrific screenplay. @VishalKOfficial looks good! Multi crime scenes are knotted at the end of first half! 1st half duration 1h24m never looks draggy, gripping screenplay! (sic)"

#VeeramaeVaagaisoodum 1st half terrific screenplay , @VishalKOfficial looks good 👍 ! Multi crime scenes are knotted at the end of first half !

1st half duration 1h24m never looks draggy , gripping screenplay ! pic.twitter.com/pLH6DPNIxe — Vasu A/c RGB Laser Dolby 7.1 (@vasutheatre) February 4, 2022

Kollywood is back 🔥 after a while !

Superb audience count for FDFS #VeeramaeVaagaiSoodum ! pic.twitter.com/zlVIqOrI0o — Vasu A/c RGB Laser Dolby 7.1 (@vasutheatre) February 4, 2022

One netizen said, "#VeeramaeVaagaiSoodum 1s Half : Decent First Half Last 30mins Before Intermission Movie Moves To Next Level @thisisysr BGM is TOP NOTCH @raveena116 & @VishalKOfficial Perfomance Looking Forward. (sic)" Another one penned, "#VeeramaeVaagaiSoodum Frst half Completed .. Max Sandakozhi vibes.. Pre Interval fight scene Solid come back for @VishalKOfficial @thisisysr #Saamanyudu. (sic)"

#VeeramaeVaagaiSoodum 1s Half : Decent First Half Last 30mins Before Intermission Movie Moves To Next Level👌👌@thisisysr BGM is TOP NOTCH💥💥@raveena116 & @VishalKOfficial Perfomance Looking Forward. 👍 pic.twitter.com/xKCpNENoAW — Trendsetter Bala (@trendsetterbala) February 4, 2022

(Image: @actorvishalofficial/Instagram)