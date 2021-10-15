Last Updated:

Vidyut Jammwal's 'Sanak' Leaves Audiences Divided; Here's How Netizens Reviewed The Film

Vidyut Jammwal's 'Sanak' left audiences divided as it hit the web on Dussehra. Here's how netizens reviewed the action thriller venture.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Sanak, vidyut jammwal

Image: Instagram/@mevidyutjammwal


Vidyut Jammwal has become one of the top action stars of the film industry. The actor, it seems, wants to take it to the next level with his upcoming ventures. The latest attempt towards this was the movie Sanak, which released on Friday. The Commando star is once again doing that he loves the most, packing punches and delivering kicks. 

Though the movie directly hit the web amid the COVID-19 pandemic, reviews started pouring in on Twitter. While one section was impressed with the action and the thriller element, another felt that the movie did not live up to the expectations. Here's looking at what netizens had to say about the action thriller: 

Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Sanak Twitter review

Reviews for Sanak were mixed. Comments ranged from the 'best action thriller' to a 'failed attempt.' 

READ | From 'Free Guy' to 'Sanak', THESE films set to release on OTT platforms this week

One netizen called Vidyut the 'greatest action hero of the country' after watching Sanak for 'original & bone-breaking stunt work at a breathless pace.' One suggested that he was Hollywood material and that he deserved a 'power-packed script' to showcase his potential. Words like 'edge of the seat drama', 'power-packed Dussehra gift' were used by some, while some appreciated the lack of 'unwanted heroism & cringe dialogues' 

READ | 'Sanak': Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Maitra flaunt chemistry in new song 'O Yaara Dil Lagana'

Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal, who plays the role of the antagonist were acknowledged by the netizens.

On the other hand, the other terms for the movie were 'cliched action thriller' with a lack of originality. One stated that despite the movie not being up to the mark and being 'shoddily written & abysmally directed film', Vidyut had stood out and was the only saving grace. One Twitter user called the movie average.

READ | 'Sanak': Makers of Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Maitra starrer drop romantic track 'Suna Hai'

With Sanak, Vidyut is joining hands once again with the filmmaker Vipul Amrutal Shah, with whom he has worked in the three installments of the Commando franchise. 

Sanak is directed by Kanishka Varma. The movie also stars Bengali actor Rukmini Maitra, among others. The plot of the movie revolves around terrorists taking up hostages at a hospital. Vidyut's character, whose girlfriend is one of the patients, takes up the challlening task. The movie is available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

READ | Vidyut Jammwal's 'Sanak: Hope Under Siege' to be out on October 15: Where and how to watch
READ | Akshay Kumar cheers for Vidyut Jammwal starrer 'Sanak', scheduled for release today

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Sanak, Vidyut Jammwal, Sanak Twitter Review
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com