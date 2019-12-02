2019 Hit Bollywood Songs That Were The Epic Romantic Ballads Of The Year

Every year there are certain movie ballads which make it to the top romantic movies of the year. This year saw Marjaavaan, Kabir Singh, Bala, and Motichoor Chaknachoor to be the ones to make a mark at the top spot with their romantic songs in the films. Take a look at the top romantic hits of 2019 with respect to Bollywood movies and singles.

Top Romantic hits of 2019

Tum hi Aana, Thodi Si Jagah from Marjaavaan

These two tracks from the movie Maarjaavan made quite a stir and finally landed upon the top romantic hits of the year 2019. The movie features Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sidharth Malhotra whose majority of its songs have been well received by the audience. The romantic track Tum Hi Aana is sung by Jubin Nautiyal with music composition by Payal Dev whereas the song Thodi Si Jagah is sung by Arijit Singh with music composition by Tanishk Bagchi.

Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage

Kabir Singh was undeniably the most famous movie of all times with songs like Kaise Hua, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage, and Tera Ban Jaunga. Most songs of the movie are romantic and were well appreciated by all the youngsters. Most songs are sung by Arijit Singh, Jubin Nautiyal where the songs were composed by Mithoon, Sachet–Parampara, Amaal Mallik, Akhil Sachdeva, and Vishal Mishra.

Jugraafiya

The song Jugraafiya from Super 30 composed by Ajay-Atul makes for a sweet melodious fun song. The song is sung by the melody king Udit Narayan & Shreya Ghoshal. The melodious song was crooned for the movie Super 30 where Hrithik Roshan's character and Mrunal Thakur's character are exchanging their sweet love banter on reel.

Ve Maahi

The song Ve Maahi is crooned by Arijit Singh & Asees Kaur from the movie Kesari. The movie features Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the leads along with Mir Sarwar, Jaspreet Singh, Vivek Saini, Vansh Bhardwaj, and Vikram Kochhar. The film depicted the story of the events that led to the Battle of Saragrahi. The song Ve Maahi proved to be a sleeper hit from the film.

Photo

The song list for 2019 will be incomplete without a Kartik Aaryan song who prevailed 2019 with many movie releases this year. The song is from Dinesh Vijan's Luka Chuppi and features Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, and Aparshakti Khurrana in pivotal roles. The song is sung by Karan Sehmbi with lyrics by Nirmaan.

