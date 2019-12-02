2019 Hit Songs That Will Make The Perfect Playlist For Your New Year Party

Get ready with your New Year party and be assured to hear these top dance numbers from Bollywood and album singles. Even though Kartik Aaryan has been the star of the year with his maximum number of songs topping the music charts, there are many other songs that made to the list. Take a look at the song list and let us know if you agree.
ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar: Dance Numbers Of The Kesari Actor That Are Much-loved
Film: Khandaani Shafakhana
Singers: Badshah, Tulsi Kumar, Abhijeet (Abhijeet gave his voice to the original song) with the composition by Tanishq Bagchi
Featuring: Diana Penty, Badshah along with Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty in a special cameo in the song.
ALSO READ| Allu-Arjun: Here's A List Of Dance Numbers By The Telugu Star
Film: Pati Patni Aur Woh
Singers: Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar with the composition by Tanishq Bagchi
Featuring: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday
ALSO READ| 'Bekhayali' From 'Kabir Singh' To Vicky Kaushal's 'Pachtaoge': Heartbreak Songs Of 2019
Film: Pati Patni Aur Woh
Singers: Mika Singh, Tulsi Kumar, Tanishk Bagchi (composer)
Featuring: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday
ALSO READ| 2019 Hit Songs | Best Road Trip Playlist To Listen To On The Go
Film: Batla House
Singers: Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar, B Praak, Tanishk Bagchi (composer)
Featuring: Nora Fatehi
Film: War
Singers: Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao, Vishal-Shekhar (Music director)
Featuring: Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor
ALSO READ| Kartik Aaryan: Five Dance Numbers To Groove To On The Actor's Birthday
The song is released as a pop single and even though it released few days ago, the song has already garnered quite a million of listeners.
Singers: Harrdy Sandhu, song is composed by Jaani & Arranged by B Praak
Featuring: Harrdy Sandhu, Lauren Gottlieb
Film: Good Newwz
Singers: Badshah, Harrdy Sandhu, Lisa Mishra, Asees Kaur, Tanishk Bagchi (composer)
Featuring: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara Advani
Film: Dabangg 3
Singers: Badshah,Kamaal K, Mamta Sharma
Featuring: Salman Khan, Warina Hussain
The song is released as a pop single.
Singers: Neha Kakkar,Tanishk Bagchi
Featuring: Divya Khosla Kumar, Faisu
Film: Bala
Singers: Badshah, Shalmali Kholgade, Gurdeep Mehendi & Sachin - Jigar as composers
Featuring: Ayushmann Khurana, Badshah, Yami Gautam & Bhumi Pednekar
Film: Bala
Singers: Harrdy Sandhu, Swasti Mehul
Featuring: Ayushmann Khurana, Harrdy Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa
ALSO READ| Taylor Swift's Elegant Hairstyles That You Can Rock Effortlessly
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.