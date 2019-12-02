2019 Hit Songs That Will Make The Perfect Playlist For Your New Year Party

Get ready with your New Year party and be assured to hear these top dance numbers from Bollywood and album singles. Even though Kartik Aaryan has been the star of the year with his maximum number of songs topping the music charts, there are many other songs that made to the list. Take a look at the song list and let us know if you agree.

Top 2019 Bollywood dance numbers

Shehar ki Ladki

Film: Khandaani Shafakhana

Singers: Badshah, Tulsi Kumar, Abhijeet (Abhijeet gave his voice to the original song) with the composition by Tanishq Bagchi

Featuring: Diana Penty, Badshah along with Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty in a special cameo in the song.

Dheeme Dheeme

Film: Pati Patni Aur Woh

Singers: Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar with the composition by Tanishq Bagchi

Featuring: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday

Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare

Film: Pati Patni Aur Woh

Singers: Mika Singh, Tulsi Kumar, Tanishk Bagchi (composer)

Featuring: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday

O Saki Saki

Film: Batla House

Singers: Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar, B Praak, Tanishk Bagchi (composer)

Featuring: Nora Fatehi

Ghungroo

Film: War

Singers: Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao, Vishal-Shekhar (Music director)

Featuring: Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor

Dance Like

The song is released as a pop single and even though it released few days ago, the song has already garnered quite a million of listeners.

Singers: Harrdy Sandhu, song is composed by Jaani & Arranged by B Praak

Featuring: Harrdy Sandhu, Lauren Gottlieb

Chandigarh Mein

Film: Good Newwz

Singers: Badshah, Harrdy Sandhu, Lisa Mishra, Asees Kaur, Tanishk Bagchi (composer)

Featuring: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara Advani

Munna Badnaam Hua

Film: Dabangg 3

Singers: Badshah,Kamaal K, Mamta Sharma

Featuring: Salman Khan, Warina Hussain

Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi

The song is released as a pop single.

Singers: Neha Kakkar,Tanishk Bagchi

Featuring: Divya Khosla Kumar, Faisu

Don’t Be Shy Again

Film: Bala

Singers: Badshah, Shalmali Kholgade, Gurdeep Mehendi & Sachin - Jigar as composers

Featuring: Ayushmann Khurana, Badshah, Yami Gautam & Bhumi Pednekar

Naah Goriye

Film: Bala

Singers: Harrdy Sandhu, Swasti Mehul

Featuring: Ayushmann Khurana, Harrdy Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa

