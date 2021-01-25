2020 APAN Music Awards: The Complete List Of Winners Who Dazzled With Their Performances

The APAN Music Awards 2020, which were supposed to be held for the first time in November 2020, were postponed to January 24, 2021, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards ceremony was hosted by Running Man stars Kim Jong-kook and Jeon So-min. The ceremony took place at the Kyunghee University Grand Peace Palace.

Most APAN Music Awards winners for several categories were announced at the end of last year, including the winners of popular vote categories, the Top 10 artists, and the APAN Choice awards. However, a number of new categories were announced and awarded on Sunday, January 24.

BTS, one of the most popular K-Pop groups, received the most number of nominations whereas individual artist Kang Daniel won the most number of awards, namely the 'KT Seezn Star Award', 'Idol Champ Global’s Pick Solo (Male)', 'Idol Champ Fan’s Pick Solo (Male)', 'Best Performance' and 'Top 10' at the 2020 APAN Music Awards.

The APAN Music Awards winners

K-Pop groups like MONSTA X, TWICE and BLACKPINK also shone at the 2020 APAN Music Awards this year with MONSTA X taking the 'Represent Song of the Year' Award and BLACKPINK lifting the award for 'Best Music Video'.

The Top 10 artists were chosen through an amalgamation of popularity votes, the achievements of the artists and, scores from judges. Best Icon, Best Performance, Best Music Video, Best All-Rounder, the Idol Champ Awards, and the KT Seezn Star Award were all settled through popularity votes.

Check out the complete list of APAN Music Awards winners below

Top 10 Artists: Kang Daniel, The Boyz, MONSTA X, BTS, SEVENTEEN, IZ*ONE, Im Young Woong, GOT7, NCT 127, TWICE

Daesang (Grand Prize): BTS

Song of the Year: MONSTA X

Artist of the Year: NCT 127

Album of the Year: TWICE

Best K-Trot: Jang Min Ho

New Wave Award: TREASURE, HYNN

Best Icon: NCT U

Best Performance: Kang Daniel

Best Music Video: BLACKPINK

Best All-Rounder: GOT7’s JB

APAN Choice Best Vocalist: Kim Jae Hwan

APAN Choice New Focus: LEENALCHI

APAN Choice Global Hallyu Star: A.C.E

APAN Choice Best Trend: Ha Sung Woon

APAN Choice New K-Pop Icon: WEi

Idol Champ Fan’s Pick – Solo: Kang Daniel, IU

Idol Champ Fan’s Pick – Group: BTS, IZ*ONE

Idol Champ Global Pick – Solo: Kang Daniel, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa

Idol Champ Global Pick – Group: SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK

Idol Champ Entertainer: Park Ji Hoon, LOONA’s Chuu

KT Seezn Star Award (Singer): Kang Daniel

Congratulations to all the APAN Music Awards winners!

Image Courtesy: Blackpink Instagram, BTS Instagram, Twice Instagram & Monsta X Instagram

