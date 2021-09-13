Last Updated:

2021 MTV VMAs Winners List: Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, BTS Win Big At The Awards In NYC

2021 MTV VMAs took place at the Barclays Center, NYC, on Sep 12. Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, and BTS won big at the music awards. Here's the list of winners.

2021 MTV VMAs

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday, September 12, in New York. The star-studded evening saw various performances from world-class artists. Justin Beiber and Megan Thee Stallion became the most nominated artists with seven and six nominations respectively. Doja Cat hosted the show and also performed at the music awards.

The MTV VMAs took place at the Barclays Center in NYC. The award show witnessed an array of performances and winners as the 2020 VMAs did not involve an in-person ceremony. While Justin Bieber won the best artist award, he also stole the show with his first performance in six years at the VMAs. The singer sang Stay, with The Kid LAROI, and his single Ghost. Apart from Bieber, Camila Cobello, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and kacey Musgraves also gave away energetic performances. Here is a complete list of 2021 MTV VMAs winners.

Video of the Year

Lil Nas X for MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Song of the Year

Olivia Rodrigo for Drivers License

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Best Pop

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon for Peaches

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Video for Good

Billie Eilish for Your Power

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber

Best hip-hop

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug and M.I.A. for Franchise

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Best Collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA for Kiss Me More

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Best K-Pop

BTS for Butter

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Best Alternative

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear for My Ex's Best Friend

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bets New Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Best R&B

Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic for Leave The Door Open

Best Rock

John Mayer for Last Train Home

Best Latin

Billie Eilish & ROSALIA for Lo Vas A Olividar

Best Cinematography

Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid, and Saint Jhn for Brown Skin Girl

Group of the Year

BTS

Best Choreography

Harry Styles Treat People With Kindness. Choreographer: Paul Roberts

Best Direction

Lil Nas X for MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name). Director: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino

Push Performance of the Year

Olivia Rodrigo for Drivers License

Rock band Foo Fighters accepted another career honour at the 2021 MTV VMAs. The rock band was awarded the first Global Icon award at the star-studded award show. They also performed a three-song medley at the show on Sunday.

