2021 MTV VMAs Winners List: Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, BTS Win Big At The Awards In NYC

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday, September 12, in New York. The star-studded evening saw various performances from world-class artists. Justin Beiber and Megan Thee Stallion became the most nominated artists with seven and six nominations respectively. Doja Cat hosted the show and also performed at the music awards.
The MTV VMAs took place at the Barclays Center in NYC. The award show witnessed an array of performances and winners as the 2020 VMAs did not involve an in-person ceremony. While Justin Bieber won the best artist award, he also stole the show with his first performance in six years at the VMAs. The singer sang Stay, with The Kid LAROI, and his single Ghost. Apart from Bieber, Camila Cobello, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and kacey Musgraves also gave away energetic performances. Here is a complete list of 2021 MTV VMAs winners.
Rock band Foo Fighters accepted another career honour at the 2021 MTV VMAs. The rock band was awarded the first Global Icon award at the star-studded award show. They also performed a three-song medley at the show on Sunday.
