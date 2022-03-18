2022 CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown Bag Most Nominations; Check Full List

Ahead of the much-awaited, CMT Music Awards 2022, the list of nominees was recently released unveiling the names of some of the notable artists who received recognition for their performances. Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie, the event will air live from Nashville on CBS on April 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

The popular singer, Kane Brown is leading the nominations with four nods in the categories: Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year.

On the other hand, Carrie Underwood garnered two nominations under the categories of Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year. Read further ahead to see the full 2022 CMT Music Awards nominations list.

2022 CMT Music Awards Nominations

Video of the Year

Brandi Carlile – Right on Time

Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – Never Say Never

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – If I Didn’t Love You

Kacey Musgraves – Justified

Kane Brown – One Mississippi

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – Half of My Hometown

Luke Combs – Forever After All

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Miranda Lambert – If I Was A Cowboy

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

Female Video of the Year

Brandi Carlile – Right on Time

Gabby Barrett – Footprints on the Moon

Kacey Musgraves – Justified

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy

Tenille Arts – Back Then, Right Now

Male Video of the Year

Cody Johnson – ’Til You Can’t

Eric Church – Heart on Fire

Kane Brown – One Mississippi

Luke Bryan – Waves

Luke Combs – Forever After All

Thomas Rhett – Country Again

Walker Hayes – Fancy Like

Group/Duo Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne – I’m Not for Everyone

Dan + Shay – Steal My Love

Maddie & Tae – Woman You Got

Old Dominion – I Was on a Boat That Day

Parmalee – Take My Name

Zac Brown Band – Same Boat

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Breland – Cross Country

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion – I Can’t

Elvie Shane – My Boy

Parker McCollum – To Be Loved by You

Priscilla Block – Just About Over You

Tenille Arts – Back Then, Right Now

Collaborative Video of the Year

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted to Be That Girl

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – Thinking ‘Bout You

Nelly & Florida Georgia Line – Lil Bit

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – If I Didn’t Love You

Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley – Freedom Was a Highway

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan – Buy Dirt

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – Half of My Hometown

CMT Performance of the Year

Brothers Osborne – Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

George Strait – Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone (from CMT Giants: Charley Pride)”

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton – Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Kane Brown – Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY – I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & Breland – Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & Breland – Ride With Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)”

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year

Brittney Spencer – Sober & Skinny (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Carly Pearce – Dear Miss Loretta (from CMT :60 Songs)

Cody Johnson – Dear Rodeo (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Jon Pardi – On the Other Hand/Forever and Ever, Amen (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Lifetime Randy Travis)

Josh Turner Live (from CMT KickBack)

Lainey Wilson – Things a Man Oughta Know (from the CMT Studio)

(Image: AP)