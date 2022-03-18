2022 CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown Bag Most Nominations; Check Full List

Quick links:
Image: AP
Ahead of the much-awaited, CMT Music Awards 2022, the list of nominees was recently released unveiling the names of some of the notable artists who received recognition for their performances. Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie, the event will air live from Nashville on CBS on April 11 at 8 p.m. ET.
The popular singer, Kane Brown is leading the nominations with four nods in the categories: Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year.
On the other hand, Carrie Underwood garnered two nominations under the categories of Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year. Read further ahead to see the full 2022 CMT Music Awards nominations list.
Brandi Carlile – Right on Time
Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t
Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – Never Say Never
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – If I Didn’t Love You
Kacey Musgraves – Justified
Kane Brown – One Mississippi
Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – Half of My Hometown
Luke Combs – Forever After All
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
Miranda Lambert – If I Was A Cowboy
Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)
Brandi Carlile – Right on Time
Gabby Barrett – Footprints on the Moon
Kacey Musgraves – Justified
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy
Tenille Arts – Back Then, Right Now
Cody Johnson – ’Til You Can’t
Eric Church – Heart on Fire
Kane Brown – One Mississippi
Luke Bryan – Waves
Luke Combs – Forever After All
Thomas Rhett – Country Again
Walker Hayes – Fancy Like
Brothers Osborne – I’m Not for Everyone
Dan + Shay – Steal My Love
Maddie & Tae – Woman You Got
Old Dominion – I Was on a Boat That Day
Parmalee – Take My Name
Zac Brown Band – Same Boat
Breland – Cross Country
Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion – I Can’t
Elvie Shane – My Boy
Parker McCollum – To Be Loved by You
Priscilla Block – Just About Over You
Tenille Arts – Back Then, Right Now
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted to Be That Girl
Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – Thinking ‘Bout You
Nelly & Florida Georgia Line – Lil Bit
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – If I Didn’t Love You
Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley – Freedom Was a Highway
Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan – Buy Dirt
Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – Half of My Hometown
Brothers Osborne – Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)
George Strait – Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone (from CMT Giants: Charley Pride)”
H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton – Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)
Kane Brown – Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)
Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY – I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)
Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & Breland – Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”
Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & Breland – Ride With Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)”
Brittney Spencer – Sober & Skinny (from CMT Campfire Sessions)
Carly Pearce – Dear Miss Loretta (from CMT :60 Songs)
Cody Johnson – Dear Rodeo (from CMT Campfire Sessions)
Jon Pardi – On the Other Hand/Forever and Ever, Amen (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Lifetime Randy Travis)
Josh Turner Live (from CMT KickBack)
Lainey Wilson – Things a Man Oughta Know (from the CMT Studio)
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.