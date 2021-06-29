2PM Opens Up About Their Comeback With 'Must' After Five Years

South Korean boy band, 2PM released their sixth studio album, Gentlemen's Game, in 2016. After that, all the six members went to do the mandatory military duties. Now, five years later, they are reuniting again for their seventh studio album, Must. The group opened up about their comeback and more in a press conference, reported Soompi.

2PM members expressed their excitement about returning to their fans. Jun. K said that last year, My House unexpectedly received lots of love. He mentioned that he was discharged from the military in January 2020, and right when he was discharged, people informed him that My House was receiving lots of love. The song was released in 2015, and he was "very happy" that it was loved by so many people five years after its release. Jun noted that it is because people mostly think of My House when they think about 2PM, all of the members and the company contemplated a lot about how they can show a "sexiness" that exceeds that of My House. He stated that they have worked hard and returned with the Make It music video. "Please show it lots of love," he urged.

The viral fancam of Jun served as the resurgence of My House. He commented that he enjoyed the popularity but also felt "bewildered" by it. Referring to the track's lyrics, the artist mentioned that many people were debating whose house they should go to. He answered that there are six of them, so fans can choose whoever they want. Taecyeon thinks that the YouTube algorithm played a "big part" in the resurgence. He stated that while they were in the military, there were "such big" technological advancements that it was possible to show their hidden sides, and he thinks that worked as a foothold for the resurgence.

Wooyoung asserted that he is "thankful" that Make It was chosen as the title track of Must album, which consists of ten songs. He worked on both, the melody and lyrics of the title track. The artist explained that the song originates from two questions that he wants to ask and ‘must’ ask, which are, ‘If love comes to me again, what should I say?’ and ‘If now is the time for 2PM’s album, what should we do?’ He thought that he should leave everything out and just write, ‘Must do it,’ and started from there. Wooyoung mentioned that the members responded to his song with sincerity. They trusted in him and followed his lead while preparing for the album and recording the song, and seeing that, he worked hard until the end with "eagerness" to create the "best results" for them.

Taecyeon informed how the upcoming album is different from their previous work. He said that this is the first album they are releasing after entering their 30s. The artist noted that he was 29 when they released their last album. In their 20s, he thinks they gave off a "stronger feeling" of the passionate vigour of youth. Taecyeon believes the album itself portrayed an atmosphere that the 2PM of that time could show without limiting themselves to "simply being sexy" as they are. In the beginning, the group radiated a "showy, youthful energy" with refreshing concepts and acrobatics, and in their 20s, they "emphasized the sexiness" they could show in their 20s. He thinks there’s a "different sexiness" that they can only show in their 30s.

2PM is also called "beast-dol" (beast idol) or "K-sexy" (Korean sexy) by many. Talking about any other title they would like to earn for themselves, Nichkhun said that he "really likes" 'beast-dol,' but he wants to say just 2PM. He stated that they didn’t make the word ‘beast-dol,’ and the word was created because their fans looked upon them nicely and gave them love. So the group always "work hard, are humble," and do their best to become the best artists they can be. Nichkhun thinks it would be right to say, 2PM is 2PM.

Chansung responded to which junior groups have caught their attention. He asserted that he doesn't think there are groups that are similar to them, since every group has its own style. The artist noted that their juniors Stray Kids "really" caught his eye. He wants them to succeed. Jun. K added that he thinks they are showing "great performances" as a performance-oriented group. On their comeback, Jun.K wished for more people to know what kind of group 2PM is and the unique charm that each member has. He thanked fans for waiting.

