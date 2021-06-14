2PM Releases New Posters Of Upcoming Album 'MUST' And Fans 'have No Words'

K-pop band 2PM is all set to make its comeback after 5 years. The band recently took to their Twitter account to share the trailer posters of their upcoming album MUST. There were two sets of posters where the first one was released on June 12 and the second one on June 13. In the first set of posters, members Nickhun, Jun.K and Junho posed. Nickhun went ahead to show off his six-pack abs in a bathrobe. On the other hand, Junho and Jun.K shared close up of their face. In the second set of posters, 2PM's Taecyeon, Chansung, Wooyoung showed off their chiselled look. Check it out.

Oh my god...wait no you are the god...aaahhhhhhhhh am dead pic.twitter.com/HRtr67qRfD — Gee_💚2PM_MUST_The Hottest Origin💚 (@Geerasa) June 13, 2021

I can't get over from this amazing look. Oh God give him all the happiness in his life. He is the most hardworking man and deserve more and more. @dlwnsghek keep going my dear. ALWAYS WITH YOU. #2PM_MUST_Comeback #2PM_MUST_네편이돼줄게 #JUNHO pic.twitter.com/S79SMvK1Ta — 2PM _ MUST 🐧Remz (@DiyaJijo) June 12, 2021

The band is making a comeback after most of its members completed their 2-year mandatory military service. The band's last album named Gentlemen's Game was released back in 2016. The seventh album will release on June 28. Earlier, the teaser video featured the members: Jun. K, Nichkhun, Taecyeon, Wooyoung, Junho, and Chansung in new looks as they return after 5 years. Take a look.

The band was formed in the year 2008 with seven members. The leader Jaebeom aka Jay Park temporarily left the group due to controversies that arose from his posts in MySpace in 2009 and by 2010 he permanently left the band and the agency. 2PM's Taecyeon was recently featured in Netflix's drama series Vincenzo as the main antagonist of the show. He played the role of the power-hungry psychotic owner of the Babel group and received a positive response for his performance.

On the other hand, Jun. K released his fifth Japanese album in March 2021, This Is Not a Song, and in 2020 released his third Korean mini-album 20 Minutes. Whereas Nichkhun made a cameo appearance in Vincenzo and will also appear in the upcoming Hollywood film, Hongkong Love Story. It is a romantic comedy directed by Keoni Waxman. The movie will also feature Byron Mann, Dominika Kachlik, and Kenneth Tsang. 2PM's Junho was last seen on-screen in the legal drama Confession in the year 2019.

