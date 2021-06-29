2PM's Comeback With 'Make It' Has Left Fans In Awe; Netizens Say 'this Is The Best'

The South Korean boy band, 2PM has released their 7th full-length album Must and the title track of the same is named Make It and was released on June 28, 2021. The song is written and composed by Woo-young and is a comeback of the band after 5 years since their album Gentleman’s Game that released in 2016. Take a look at the Make It reviews below.

A look at Make It music video

Make It is a song with smooth vocals, mature visuals and some amazing grooves. The 6 members are seen in the middle of an apocalypse as a meteor falls. While everyone else can be seen running for their lives, the members of the boy band seem to be captivated by a girl and seem to get drawn towards her, ignoring the dangers around them. It shows how all the members try their style and ways to bring their love back to them as the chorus says, “If love is real / Maybe this is what it feels like / If you have time / How about tonight?” All the boys are decked up in suits in the Make It music video. Check out the video below.

A look at Make It reviews

The song has created a storm on social media and fans have dropped comments such as, “This is the best,” “AAAAAAAAH I LOVE YOU 2PM”, “OMG!! OMGG!!! THE LONG-AWAITED COMEBACK!! New 2PM album after 5 years is finally here, Hottest!”, “Waaaaaaaa!!!! I love you 2PM Thanks for your existence”, “It was so good! I’m so proud of you all!!!”, “WHAT A MASTERPIECE!!” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

Waaaaaaaa♡♡!!!! I love you 2PM 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤🥲 Thanks for your existence pic.twitter.com/flGhoBTsu4 — Empress송 (@Empress_777) June 28, 2021

THE MOST AWAITED — 𝐥𝐲 ◡̈ (@hnnovation) June 28, 2021

AAAAAAAAH I LOVE YOU 2PM pic.twitter.com/gv44ag4uEo — 2PM υʟτʀᴀ ʟᴏᴠᴇʀˢᵗᵃ (@khunthaigirl) June 28, 2021

More about 2PM

2PM is formed by JYP Entertainment in 2008 with the single album Hottest Time of the Day. Originally, the 2PM members were a part of the group called One Day. Later, One Day was divided into two groups such as 2PM and 2AM. Initially, 2PM consisted of 7 members including Jaebeom, who also led the team. In 2009, Jaebeom left the group due to some controversies that arose because of some messages in his MySpace account. The band is known for albums such as 01:59 PM, Hands Up, Grown, Go Crazy and more.

(IMAGE: A STILL FROM MAKE IT)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.