5 Things To Learn From Selena Gomez's 'The Fundamentals Of Caring'

The Fundamentals Of Caring is a film that revolves around a writer who retires after a personal tragedy and becomes a disabled teen's caregiver. The film embarks the duo’s journey when they decide to head pout for a road trip. The film also casts Selena Gomez as a prominent character who plays an important role in delivering the film’s message. The film basically elaborated on the whole concept of caregiving and how people should be treated in general. The film has also given a lot of other important values to learn. Here are 5 things that one can pick up from The Fundamentals Of Caring.

5 Things to learn from The Fundamentals Of Caring

The film explains the true meaning of caregiving. It states that caregiving is a lot more than only feeding, clothing, and cleaning. It is about how to help the people in need and navigate the complicated relationship between the caregiver and taker.

The film also features a dialogue that says the caretaker first needs to make sure he’s fine in order to help someone else. The film certainly helps in passing this message because of its importance. The film shows how the disabled boy takes over his caregiver who himself is not in a proper mental state.

The film also shows the beauty of how people can start liking each other with time. The duo heads out for a road trip but returns as one of the best buddies. The film also depicts how to not make assumptions about people until they have witnessed it themselves.

The movie also shows the importance of mental health and the way it affects an individual. The characters of the film have been portrayed to be in a shaken mental condition at the start. But problems figure themselves out with the help of caregiving and thinking about it with a cool mind.

The film is basically a story of the two heading out for a road trip that changes everything. But the film certainly brings out the problems by refraining from devolving into disability stereotypes or cloying sentimentality and depicting both only in a very subtle way. It also lays emphasis on how caregiving can be beneficial for the people who really need it.

