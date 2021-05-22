5 Times Taylor Swift Collaborated With Other Artists As A Songwriter

Taylor Swift has proved her songwriting prowess on countless occasions. The Love Story singer is known to write all of her songs and has won plenty of awards for the same. But apart from writing songs for her albums, Taylor Swift also lends a helping hand to fellow singers and songwriters. Find out below apart from her albums, for which other artists did Swift work as a songwriter.

5 times Taylor Swift got the songwriter credits

1. Little Big Town’s Better Man

Better Man is one of the most popular songs in the country band, Little Big Town’s discography. The song was a preview of their album Breaker and garnered critical acclaim and was loved by fans. Moreover, it won the Song of the Year award at the 2017 Country Music Awards. Soon the band members revealed that Swift sent them the song and were shocked by her gesture but thanked her for the same.

2. Sugarland’s Babe

Taylor Swift collaborated with country band Sugarland and produced the hit single, Babe. In an interview with Billboard, Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles revealed that Swift was the one who reached out to them. Since they knew each other for a long time due to Taylor’s country roots this collaboration was inevitable. Taylor not only wrote the song but also gave her backing vocals and starred in the Babe music video.

3. Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna’s This Is What You Came For

Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift dated during Swift’s 1989 era. As the couple dated Taylor eventually co-wrote a song with the DJ titled This What You Came For. But she chose to write the song under the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg. After Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris broke up the song was already a hit amongst the masses. Soon, Swift’s representative revealed that the Grammy winner wrote the song under the pseudonym.

4. Cats’ soundtrack Beautiful Ghosts

Taylor Swift starred as Bombalurina in the 2019 film adaptation of the musical Cats. She then got to collaborate with the musical theatre maestro Andrew Lloyd Webber for Cats’ original soundtrack Beautiful Ghosts. In the film, the song is sung by Francesca Hayward, but Swift has also recorded a studio version of it.

5. Olivia Rodrigo’s 1 step forward 3 steps back

Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift finally met for the first time at the BRIT Music Awards 2021. Apart from clicking pictures, Swift and Jack Antonoff have been given songwriting credits on Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour. Taylor Swift’s last from the Reputation album New Year’s Day has been interposed on Rodrigo’s track 1 step forward 3 steps back. This songwriting credit has given fans hope that Swift and Rodrigo might soon collaborate for a new song in the future.

IMAGE: TAYLOR SWIFT'S INSTAGRAM

