50 Cent Reacts To Floyd Mayweather’s New Beard; Mocks Former Boxer

Rapper Fifty Cent is known to make fun of his friends and peers on social media. In a recent post on Instagram, which is now deleted, 50 Cent took a shot at one of his frenemies Floyd Mayweather and his new beard. Take a look at the post and read on:

50 Cent reacts to Floyd Mayweather’s new beard

50 cent taking shots at Floyd Mayweather for this new look. pic.twitter.com/lQAPRiEQk6 — Take Hip Hop (@takehiphop) January 5, 2021

Rapper 50 cents never misses a chance to react or comment whenever something happens in the lives of fellow pop-culture celebrities. The rapper is back at it, and this time it is none other than his frequent target Floyd Mayweather. This time he trolled the latter’s new beard, which Floyd shared on his Instagram profile, on December 16, 2020.

In his usual way of posting and then quickly deleting, 50 Cent shared a picture of Floyd new beard and said that he achieved it through a hair transplant. He wrote in a mocking way, “He took hair from his a** and put it on his face. LOL W** is really going on champ”, followed by a series of 6 laughing emojis to convey his message. Although he deleted the post shortly after sharing it, a few of his 26 million followers took screenshots and shared it online.

50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather through the years

The two used to share an exceptionally close bond up until the year 2012. However, the rapper and now retired professional boxer had differences sometime in 2013 after Cent made an appearance on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show in September 2012. Fifty also shared the news that he was teaming up with Manny Pacquaio to launch a boxing promotion company, the latter of which also happens to be Mayweather’s boxing rival. Through the years, the two have got into a feud over various occasions, although as per XXL Magazine, Fifty insists that they will always be friends.

