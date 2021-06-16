50 Cent Responds To Roger Stone's Claim That He Is Ripping Off Big Meech With BMF Series

Former Trump advisor Roger Stone called out 50 Cent for allegedly making money moves on Big Meech through his new TV series based on Meech. Rapper Big Meech was sent to prison in 2005 for a 30-years sentence after found guilty as a drug trafficker and being co-founder of the drug chain Black Mafia Family. He was denied a compassionate release several times, but recently, he was able to get three years shaved off which meant he could come out of the prison by 2028.

50 Cent had recently announced a tv series based on Big Meech's life called the Black Mafia Family. The series will follow Demetrius Flenory aka Big Meech and his brother Terry who launched a drug and money laundering organization called the Black Mafia Family. Upon Big Meech being granted 3 years shaved off his prison sentence, Roger Stone called out 50 Cent for cheating Big Meech with an unfair deal for the TV series.

50 Cent responds to Roger Stone's allegations

In the video, Roger Stone was heard saying "50 Cent, I got a beef with you, you're crowing about Big Meech getting a lousy three years knocked off sentence". He said, "The fact is his co-conspirators, his brother and another man who has the exact same sentence have already been sprung". He continued, "You ripped Big Meech off. You got $150 million from Starz to make a movie about his life and you him s*** for his life rights. Free Big Meech, now".

Upon seeing the video, 50 Cent has now responded to his allegations. The Grammy-winning artist shared the same video on his Instagram feed on Wednesday, June 16. He wrote his response in the caption that some people were just looking for attention. He wrote clout chasing people came in all different colors, shapes, and sizes these days. However, he did not fail to promote his series and wrote in the end, "BMF COMING SOON Green Light Gang".

When Big Meech was granted with sentence reduction on June 15, the Get Rich or Die Tryin' singer celebrated the same on social media handles. 50 Cent shared a news article that said, "Big Meech Wins Sentence Reduction; Coming Home Early" on Instagram. He wrote in the caption, "YES. Now you know this BMF show is gonna Blow everything off the TV, the real s*** different ! Green Light Gang."

