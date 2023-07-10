50 Cent To Perform In India As Part Of The Final Lap Tour 2023

Curtis James Jackson III, well-known as 50 Cent, is a popular American rapper. He rose to fame from his songs titled In da Club, Candy Shop and more. Recently, the rapper announced that he will be performing in India as part of his world tour.

3 things you need to know

Popular rapper 50 Cent performed in Mumbai back in 2007.

The artist will be performing in India in November again, later this year.

The concert will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

50 Cent to perform in India

American rapper 50 Cent recently took to his Instagram handle to announce that he will be performing in Mumbai on November 25. The concert will be a part of his tour The Final Lap Tour. Along with the post, he dropped a video message and expressed his excitement.

In the video, he said, "Namaste, India, It's your boy 50 I got crazy news for you. I'm coming to Mumbai, India in November. It is going down." 50 Cent also informed fans that they can register their tickets in advance on his website. He will start his tour on July 21 at Maverik Centre in Salt Lake City and will conclude the concert at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on December 14.

50 Cent returns to India

Grammy and Emmy award winner 50 Cent will embark on his global tour The Final Lap Tour to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his debut album titled Get Rich or Die Tryin.

The tickets for the rapper's concert in India will be up for sale soon. Sharing the information, he wrote, "Pre-register now to become a part of the exclusive list for Early Bird Phase 1 Ticket. Tickets to go live soon." The rapper has sold more than 30 million albums till date worldwide and has been awarded with the most prestigious accolades.