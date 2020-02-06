'5 Seconds Of Summer' Drops Brand New Track Titled 'No Shame' Ahead Of Album Release

5 Seconds of Summer have announced their fourth studio album titled Calm. This album of the Australian band is set to release on March 27, 2020. Read on to know more details about this new album.

‘Calm’ is on the way

The 5SOS fandom is all set to stream the Australian band’s brand new studio album. 5 Seconds of Summer will drop their upcoming studio album on March 27th, 2020. This album that has been titled Calm, will be the Australian band's fourth studio album. But before the band drops their album, they have released a brand new track titled No Shame.

Prior to releasing this track titled No Shame, 5 Seconds of Summer had already dropped two tracks. These tracks were Easier and Teeth. Teeth’s popularity led to be included in season 3 of Netflix’s hit show 13 Reasons Why. Recently, the lead vocalist of 5 Seconds of Summer talked about their upcoming album in an interview with a media portal.

During the interview, Luke Hemmings said that for a band, it is not a small achievement to make four studio albums. He further added that the band has been constantly reinventing and pushing their songwriting to a new level. Luke Hemmings also said that the music that they have made makes him feel very proud. He concluded the statement by stating that he is very happy to be a part of 5 Seconds of Summer.

Apart from releasing chart-toppers like Easier and Teeth, 5 Seconds of Summer recently announced their tour. 5 Seconds of Summer has titled this tour 'No Shame'. The tour’s North American leg will be kicking off with three shows in Mexico. These shows in Mexico will be followed by their August 19th tour in Denver, Colorado.

