68th National Film Awards: Nanchamma Bags Best Playback Singer For Folklore 'Kalakkatha'

Nanchamma was honoured with the National Film Award for the Best Female Playback Singer for the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The folk singer received the award from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, who was accompanied by Union Minister Anurag Thakur. During the announcement, Nanchamma was lauded for bringing to life the tribal folklore and also its preservation in all its nativity. The singer received a standing ovation from her fellow award winners.

More about Nachamma's folk song

Nacahmma is a 64-year-old folk singer from Palakkad's Attappadi. She crooned the track Kalakkatha in Sachy's action thriller, which starred Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Kalakkatha is a homely melody from the tribal community, which narrates the story of a woman feeding her child. The track is sung in Irula, which is the language of the tribe to that Nanchamma belongs. The singer reportedly used to sing folklore at her home and also while grazing her goats.

