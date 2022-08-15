75 Artistes Perform 'Jaya Hey 2.0' To Celebrate 75 Years Of India's Independence

To commemorate 75 glorious years of independence, 75 singers and musicians from across the country came together to instill the spirit of patriotism with Jaya Hey 2.0. The new song is a tribute by the Ambuja Neotia Group and is a rendition of the full five verses of Bharat Bhagya Vidhata aka Jana Gana Mana, written by Rabindranath Tagore in 1911.

The song has been conceptualised, composed, and directed by Sourendro Mullick and Soumyojit Das, better known as the Sourendro-Soumyojit duo. The launch of Jaya Hey 2.0 was graced by Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman, Ambuja Neotia, Anupam Roy, Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury, Rupam Islam, Sourendro Mullick, and Soumyojit Das.

75 musicians come together for Jaya Hey 2.0

The 75 artists who have collaborated for Jaya Hey 2.0 include stalwarts and veterans of the music industry such as Asha Bhosle, Amjad Ali Khan, Hariprasad Chaurasia, Hariharan, Rashid Khan, Ajoy Chakrabarty, Shubha Mudgal, Aruna Sairam, L. Subramaniam, Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Vikku Vinayakram, Lou Majaw, Anup Jalota, Parveen Sultana, Kumar Sanu, Sivamani, Bombay Jayashri, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Mohit Chauhan, Papon, Shaan, Kailash Kher, Sadhana Sargam, Shantanu Moitra and V. Selvaganesh among others.



On the occasion of the song launch, Ambuja Neotia Chairman Harshavardhan Neotia explained the essence of India which he feels lies in ‘plurality and unity in diversity.’ “The essence of India as a nation lies in her plurality and unity in diversity. Many have sacrificed their lives to give us our freedom. It is essential that every individual of this county remembers that and collectively make a conscious effort to keep the essence alive,” he said.



“As a Group, we had earlier created a similar version of the complete song of Jana Gana Mana in collaboration with 39 performers. This year, paying tribute in reverence to the 75 years of Indian Independence, we have joined hands with 75 singers and musicians to seek inspiration in the words of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore,” added Neotia.

Other young talents to have lent their voice to the patriotic song include Kaushiki Chakraborty, Shreya Ghosal, Mahesh Kale, Amaan Ali Bangash, Aayan Ali Bangash, and Tetseo Sisters, among others.

Meanwhile, this year to celebrate the 75 years of India's independence, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was introduced by the government as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The primary objective of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is to assist individuals in forging a personal bond with the flag of our nation, the Tiranga.

IMAGE: Instagram/ambujaneotia