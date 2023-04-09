Last Updated:

9 Taylor Swift Love Songs Inspired By Ex Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn started dating in 2016 and since then, the singer has written a number of songs that appear to be inspired by her now-ex.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift talked about her relationship with Joe Alwyn in Ready For It? She included hidden references to Joe's birthday and his name in Chinese characters in the music video.  

Taylor Swift
In the song Dress from the album Reputation,  Swift confirms that she and Joe met at the 2016 MET Gala by mentioning Joe's buzzcut and her bleached hair from that event. 

Taylor Swift
Swift speaks about finding her person after experiencing several heartbreaks in the title track of her 2019 album Lover. 

Taylor Swift
The song, Cornelia Street from Lover is about missing the romantic, yet bittersweet, early stages of a relationship. It describes their first months of dating and living together.

Taylor Swift
Swift talks about loving Joe's smile, English accent, and his dimples as she sings London Boy from lover. The name of the track also refer to the city Joe hails from. 

Taylor Swift
In an interview, Taylor revealed that Peace from Folklore is about trying to find a balance between her life as a celebrity and her private life while she was falling in love with Joe Alwyn. 

Taylor Swift
Talking about Lavender Haze, Taylor said, "My relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff so this song is sort of about the act of ignoriing that stuff to protect us." 

Taylor Swift
Joe Alwyn writes songs with Swift under the pseudonym William Bowery. He also wrote Sweet Nothing on Midnights. The song celebrates and discusses a love that demands nothing in return.

Taylor Swift
In All of the Girls You Loved from Lover album, Taylor expresses gratitude to Joe Alwyn's ex-girlfriends for helping him become the person that made the singer fall for him.

