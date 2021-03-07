A List Of Awards And Nominations Received By The 'Soch' Singer Harrdy Sandhu

Harrdy Sandhu is an Indian singer and actor. His debut song was Tequilla Shot. Harrdy gained popularity with the song Soch and Joker. He made his acting debut in 2014 with the film Yaaran Da Katchup. Many of Harrdy Sandhu songs have been remade for Bollywood films. His performances have received critical claim over the years. Here’s a list of awards and nominations received by the singer-actor.

Also read: When Harrdy Sandhu Ended Up Getting An Actual Cut On His Neck While Shooting For Titliaan

A list of Harrdy Sandhu's awards

Harrdy’s song Soch released in 2014. He had also created a beautiful music video featuring himself with Himanshi Khurana. The song has over 1 million likes and over 160 million views and counting. Soch was remade for the Bollywood film Airlift in 2016. The song gave him tremendous success and made him win three categories in the Punjabi Music Awards.

Most Romantic Ballad of the Year

Most Popular Song of the Year

Best Music Video

Also read: Harrdy Sandhu Reveals The "most Romantic Thing He Ever Did" In His Life

A look at Harrdy Sandhu's nominations

Yaaran Da Katchup is a Punjabi action comedy film released in 2014. The film was directed by Abhay Baiju Chabbra and starred Jaswinder Bhalla, Harrdy Sandhu, Yuvika Chaudhary, Anita Hassanandani, Varun Sharma and Rana Ranbir. The movie is about four siblings from the slums of New Delhi who start a business to escape their poverty and pay for their uncle's medical bills. This was Harrdy’s debut film. For this film, he was nominated for the Best Debut (Male) category in the PTC Punjabi Film Awards.

Joker is a 2014 song sung by Harrdy Sandhu. The song featured him as the lead where he was seen playing a mute character. The story of the song is a one-sided love story that started in childhood and ended with the man’s death. The song has over 98 million views on YouTube. For Joker, he received two nominations at the Punjabi Music Awards.

Most Popular Song of the Year

Most Romantic Ballad of the Year

Also read: Harrdy Sandhu To Sing 'Titliaan Warga', The New Version Releases On January 6

More about Harrdy Sandhu's songs

Some other songs sung by Harrdy Sandhu are Yaar Ni Milyaa, Naah, Kya Baat Ay, Naa Ji Naa. Naah was remade for the Bollywood film Bala as Naah Goriye along with singer Swasti Mehul. His latest song was Titliaan that featured him with Sargun Mehta.

Also read: Sushmita Sen Celebrates Her Best Actress Win With Fans; Shares Video From Awards Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.