Tony Kakkar's Songs That Topped The Charts And Won Audience's Hearts

Tony Kakkar is an Indian music composer, singer, and songwriter. He was born in Rishikesh, Dehradun and is a brother to two well-known singers Neha Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar. The singer who started off singing Bhajans with his sisters has now quite a name for himself with quite a few hits under his name. Check out the best songs of Tony Kakkar below.

Read Also: Pankaj Tripathi Has Reportedly Opted Out Of Panga Due To Lack Of Dates

Tony Kakkar's Top Songs

Dheeme Dheeme

This song was composed by Tony Kakkar. The song featured Neha Sharma and Tony Kakkar. This song was released with a music video at first. A remake version of this song was used in the 2019 film Pati, Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Pandey. The song was recreated by Tanishk Bagchi with a dance club beat, with Kakkar once again singing the song, with additional vocals by Neha Kakkar.

Read Also: Mardaani 2 Has A Commendable Box Office Collection After Three Weeks

Coca Cola Tu

This is one of the very popular songs composed by Tony Kakkar. The music video featured both Tony and Young Desi. The song was recreated by Tanishk Bagchi for the film Luka Chuppi with a female voice by Neha Kakkar.

Yaari Hai

The song featured Tony Kakkar, Riyaz Aly and Siddharth Nigam in the music video. The song became very popular amongst his fans. This music video has more than 100 million views on Youtube.

Read Also: Anushka Sharma Says THIS Is What Husband Virat Kohli Has Figured Out About Her

Sawan Aaya Hai

This is a romantic Hindi song from the movie Creature 3D. The song was composed and written by Tony Kakkar. This song introduced Tony in the industry. The music video featured Bipasha Basu and the song was sung by Arijit Singh. The song was produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Kanta Bai

Tony Kakkar has released his new single track, Kanta Bai. The song is penned by Tony Kakkar himself and he has also remixed the song with groovy beats. Karishma Sharma features in the song and her look is has made waves on social media. The music video looks aesthetically pleasing and full of colours. Listeners have also found the lyrics to be fun and catchy.

Read Also: Sonam Kapoor Heaps Praises On Anil Kapoor's Look In 'Malang'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.