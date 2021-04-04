A Look At Jasmine Sandlas' Awards, Nominations Reveal She Is The "best Playback Singer"

Jasmine Sandlas is a celebrated singer who is mainly known for her work in the Punjabi film industry. The singer has left a significant mark in the film industry through her popular tracks like Laddu, Sip Sip 2.0, and Patt Lai Geya, amongst others. Did you know that the artist has received multiple awards and nominations for her Bollywood and Punjabi numbers which went viral within hours of their release? She also holds a Screen Award in the Best Playback Singer (Female) category.

Jasmine Sandlas’ awards and nominations

Jasmine Sandlas is a renowned American-Indian singer who is much-loved for her strong vocals. The Punjabi artist is well-known for her song Yaar Naa Miley from the film Kick, which topped multiple charts at the time of its release. Jasmine Sandlas won a PTC Punjabi Film Award in the ‘Most Popular Song of The Year 2016’ category for her work on the song Yaar Naa Miley. She also took home the Screen Award for Best Playback Singer (Female). She was also nominated at the 7th Mirchi Music Awards in the ‘Upcoming Female Vocalist of the Year’ category, for the same song.

In the subsequent years, Jasmine Sandlas won at the Brit Asia TV Music Awards 2018 in the ‘Best Female Act’ category. She was also called in to perform at various award functions after delivering numerous hit songs in a short period of time. In the year 2019, she bagged the ‘Best International Female Act’ award for her work in Bollywood and Punjabi Music industry.

Jasmine Sandlas has also been making a place for herself in Bollywood through numerous upbeat songs. Her song Illegal Weapon 2.0 from the film Street Dance 3D had created a lot of hype amongst the fans and is considered a hit club number even today. Her independent songs like Sip Sip and Punjabi Muthiyaran gained an immense fan following within a short period. Jasmine Sandlas has also collaborated with various renowned artists including fan-favourite Honey Singh. The two artists had come together for the song Raat Jashan Di, which was a part of the Bollywood film Zorawar.

Image Courtesy: Jasmine Sandlas Instagram