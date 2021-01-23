A R Rahman Launches New Initiative 'Futureproof' To Amplify India's Talent Across Streams

Singer and composer AR Rahman is all set to present Indian talent across the world, as he launches a new initiative. His venture is called Futureproof and will have a series of high-impact conference series that will aim at amplifying India’s talent across various streams including art, science, and entrepreneurship. Read along to know more about his new venture and what he has to say about it.

AR Rahman launches Futureproof

Collated by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, the first edition of Futureproof will see an appearance by the Oscar recipient, Nick Vallelonga, who wrote the screenplay for the Green Book and Bernard Hiller. The series will also include the best of the Indian industry, some of which are Zoya Akhtar, Nandita Das, Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, Lijo Jose Pellissery, and Geetu Mohandas among others. The premier edition of the venture will throw light on the future of cinema and divulge into the process of what governs Indian cinema on an international level.

According to PTI, AR Rahman said, “I found myself faced with many questions after having grown up in India and travelled the world; questions that arose both out of curiosity and concern. As a culturally rich country, what did we lack artistically so as to make our global representation so caricatured and dismal? Witnessing the birth of a new world in the past decade, where diversity is not only championed but celebrated, I felt the need to facilitate an exchange of artistic ideas and resources for Indian creatives. Futureproof was the answer I had been looking for all along,” as he talks in detail about his thought behind Futureproof and said that it was the answer to a lot of things that he had been looking for.

The composer further added, “I hope this digital conference triggers solutions, leading us to identify the missing links and bridge them, so that Indian cinema may receive the recognition we deserve on the world stage. I’m also grateful to Nick Vallelonga, Bernard Hiller, Anurag Kashyap and the entire team of filmmakers and creative firebrands behind Futureproof. It’s time we put our minds together and united to put Indian cinema, art and culture on the map”.

(With Inputs from PTI)

