A R Rahman On Selena Gomez's Wish To Work With Him: "I'm On The Other Side Of The World"

Music composer A R Rahman recently appeared on A Little Late With Lilly Singh for an interview. He took to his Instagram to share a part of the video where they discussed Selena Gomez. The host told the composer that in a 2020 interview, the Come and Get It singer expressed her opinions on working with A R Rahman. Read further to know what the music composer replied.

A R Rahman on working with Selena Gomez

In the video, Lilly Singh prompts the question if the composer knows that Selena Gomez wants to work with him. He replies that he keeps seeing all of this stuff and thinks people are confused. He continued that people ask about his management and questions if Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, or even Madonna called him. The composer then adds that he sees all of them talking about him but he never gets to meet them because he is on the other side of the world. Talking about music, A R Rahman said, "Sometimes we feel like the whole world is one because we all understand beats, we all understand grooves and hooks and music. So it feels good and in this whole divided world today, I feel like music is the one thing which is the magic left.". The post's comment section is filled with the fans leaving heart emoticons and excited for the collaboration.

(Image Courtesy: A R Rahman's Instagram post)

In 2020, Selena Gomez in an interview with Luxebook expressed her interest in working with the composer. She was asked to name one artist she'd love to collaborate with in the future. To which, she replied that she likes A R Rahman's work and would love to sing or be a part of the compositions. She also called him a global figure and said that it would be beautiful to sing for a Bollywood movie.

A R Rahman's latest work

Last month, the music composer finally released the awaited musical drama, 99 songs. The movie was released in three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It is directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, 99 Songs is co-written and produced by AR Rahman.

IMAGE: A R Rahman's Instagram/ Selena Gomez's Instagram

