A R Rahman Shares Pics From Hollywood Bowl Performance, Fans Call Attendees 'privileged'

Grammy and Oscar-winning music composer, AR Rahman hit the stage at the Hollywood Bowl and enthralled the audience with his performance. He shared glimpses from his time on stage on his social media account and several fans and followers took to the comments section and wished they got to witness him on stage in person. Several popular artistes including Coldplay, Travis Scot, Lady Gaga and more are scheduled to perform at the prestigious event.

AR Rahman at Hollywood Bowl

AR Rahman took to stage at the Hollywood Bowl in a shimmering silver jacket, which he paired with a simple black t-shirt. He left the attendees in awe of his work at the amphitheatre in the Hollywood Hills. The pictures saw the attendees enjoying his music as they cheered him on. The Indian celebrity's event was called 'Bollywood at the Bowl: A Night with A.R. Rahman' and it took place on July24.

Several fans and followers took to the comments section and hailed the artiste for his 'iconic performance'. They also called his performance 'truly inspiring' and referred to him as a 'rockstar'.

A netizen wrote, "Privileged were those who could see that Heavenly Performance", while others asked him to share videos from the musical evening. Fans cheered for him in the comments of his post as they hailed him for the accomplishments he has made in the field of music.

The Hollywood Bowl was recently in the news after Ricky Martin took the stage at the event for the first time since claims about his incestuous relationship with his nephew were dismissed in court. He wished to clear his mind of the case and 'have a good time' on stage, as per Page Six.

Image: Instagram/@arrahman