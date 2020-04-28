A. R. Rahman Takes Fans Back To The Good Old Days With A Video Clip Of A 'time Machine'

Ever since the nationwide lockdown has been imposed by the Prime Minister of India due to the Coronavirus pandemic, everyone's trying to figure out ways to make full use of their quarantine time and do something productive. After utilising his time for working from home, the music composer A.R. Rahman took his fans back in the days as he shared a video clip of a retro tape recorder on his Instagram handle. As soon as Rahman posted the video clip of the tape recorder, his fans expressed their nostalgia in the comment section of the post.

Also Read | AR Rahman Launches 'Hands Around The Earth' Initiative On Earth Day, Releases Video Online

Also Read | A R Rahman, Jagjit Singh And Other Popular Indian Musicians Who Received Global Fame

A. R. Rahman's fans get nostalgic as he shared a video clip of a 'magical machine'

Deemed as one of the most eminent music producers of both Bollywood and Tollywood, who enjoys a global fan base, A.R. Rahman has been ruling over millions of hearts with his music for almost three decades now. Rahman set foot into film-scoring with the 1990's Tamil film Roja and has established a name for himself in the industry like no one else. Recently, the Academy Award winner took his fans back in time by sharing a video clip of a retro tape recorder on his Instagram handle to share with them how recording used to take place back in the days. He captioned the post writing, "time".

Also Read | Masakali 2.0 Reminds Fans Of 'The Humma Song', Some Say 'A R Rahman Must Be Disappointed'

Soon after A. R. Rahman posted the video of the tape recorder, his fans could not hold back but express their nostalgia in the comment section of the post. One user commented writing, "What a magical machine !!!!!!!!" while another wrote, "That’s amazing how time changes". Furthermore, a user also went on to call it a time machine as he wrote, "Can also be termed as time machine. Yeah, music makes us travel to different times." Check out the comments below:

Also Read | AR Rahman Recalls Working On 'Jai Ho', Challenges Nicole Scherzinger To Sing Original Song

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.