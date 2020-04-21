Aadarsh Balakrishna Releases ‘The Karona Rap’ On YouTube Which Also Features His Family

Aadarsh Balakrishna is one of the biggest stars in the south industry and he has now come out with a corona song. The actor is known for his beautiful singing skills and therefore the Karona Song came as a delight to many fans. In a video released by the actor, he is seen raping and asking people to do something in this time of self-isolation. This song by Aadarsh Balakrishna comes at a time when the country is trying hard to flatten the curve of the virus.

Aadarsh Balakrishna releases ‘The Karona rap’ on YouTube

The minute-long video features Aadarsh Balakrishna’s parents, his wife Gulnar, their three-year-old son Nirvaan, sister Apoorva and their pet dog, Brandy. According to a news portal, the project took eight to ten days to put together. It all started as a challenge on Instagram when Aadarsh Balakrishna’s friend Rani Anthony shared a tune. The composer asked Aadarsh Balakrishna for some lyrics. It was during this time Aadarsh’s dad urged him to do a video.

According to a news portal, Aadarsh Balakrishna was quite a shy child and would hold himself back in such situations. However, the actor felt this was a good time to work on something and therefore the process began. Aadarsh Balakrishna was also quite eager to write and edit the video; however, the actor mentioned that initially, he could not come up with words. However, as the second and third day passed, he managed to write the lyrics and record the Karona song.

The Karona song was then mastered by Rohit, as that needed to be done by a professional. Talking about the video, Aadarsh said that he wanted things to be perfect and fall into place. He then added that he spent a day and a half scripting what to shoot and convey in the video. According to Aadarsh, the video looks impressive due to the editing plan he had visualised and managed to execute it in the same manner.

