Aaliyah's Unofficial Biographer Hits Out At Singer's Mother, Calls Her Accusation 'absurd'

The biography of the popular American singer Aaliyah was recently released, but her mother made some serious accusations against the author, Kathy Iandoli, for promoting the book at the singer’s cemetery. The author recently reacted to the allegations and clarified her side by stating that she did not promote the film outside Aaliyah’s gravesite.

Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah author Kathy shuts down accusations

Author Kathy Iandoli recently took to her Instagram handle as well and shared a note in response to the allegations made by Aaliyah’s mother, Diane Haughton, on her promoting the book at the singer’s cemetery. In her justification, she wrote, “I did not promote my book outside of Aaliyah's gravesite. That is offensive to even suggest. I have been told that fans have had my book there with them. Please no longer bring my book to Ferncliff. Apologies that fans cannot visit Aaliyah's resting place." In the caption, she expressed her shock over the accusation and wrote a statement, “This is absurd. Seriously."

According to what Haughton claimed, Kathy Iandoli visited Ferncliff Cemetery and Mausoleum in Hartsdale, New York to promote the biography, Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah.

Earlier this month, the author talked about how she tried reaching out to Aaliyah’s family to ask them for the permission to write the book and revealed how they were involved in a strange legal situation. She further expressed her suspicion about why they couldn’t speak on certain things as it could involve a lot of legal issues.

Diane Haughton had shared a long note expressing her grief on learning that the author tried to promote the book at her cemetery. In the post, she wrote, “Dear Special Ones, First and foremost I want to thank my dear “Special Ones” (The Fans) that have been with us for years and supported every endeavor that came our way without hesitation. However, due to the behavior of an individual that has been to Aaliyah’s resting place in order to promote a book, I have been forced to make a drastic change at Ferncliff Cemetery and Mausoleum. This person interrupted all my thoughts and ideas to make August 25th, 2021 a day of Remembrance and Love for my daughter. Please accept my sincere apologies for this and know I love you and always will. Aaliyah’s life will still shine no matter what. With Aaliyah And Her Comrades In Our Hearts, D. Haughton."

IMAGE: AP