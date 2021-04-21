Last Updated:

Aamchi Mumbai's Singer BeatRaw And D-Cypher Explain How Their Song Has Emotions Of Mumbai

BeatRaw and D-Cypher have released a new song called Aamchi Mumbai. They explain how the song has the emotions of Mumbai. Read ahead to know more.

Written By
Aakash Mishra
Aamchi Mumbai

Aamchi Mumbai ( Image Credits: PR)


Popular rap singers D-Cypher and BeatRaw have released a new song called Aamchi Mumbai. The music of the song is developed by Daniel George and Shruti Vohra created the video of the song. Daniel George is known for his works in several movies and has also won a Filmfare award for his work in Andhadhun.

BeatRaw and D-Cypher explains how their Aamchi Mumbai song has the emotions of Mumbai

Gully Boy fame BeatRaw and D- Cypher has joined hands and has produced a masterpiece. Their song Aamchi Mumbai is a revolution in terms of its music as it comprises of the only beat which is being produced in the form of beatboxing. According to a media statement, Roshan Gamre aka BeatRaw explained how their song has the feeling of being based on the City of Dreams, Mumbai. He said, “Aamchi Mumbai is a song that has the emotions of Mumbai. The sounds from the Mahakali Vadapav to the sounds of vendors inside the train, it has everything. A true Mumbaikar will connect bits and pieces to the song.  Me and D- Cypher has always grown together in terms of producing music and being on the bigger stage. This again is a big moment for both of us”. Take a look at the song below.

Furthermore, BeatRaw also added “ This is even more special for us as we got to work for a bigger brand as of Eros Now Music.  The song is also produced by the legendary Daniel George who’s worked in the movie Andhandhun which has received lot of accolades in the recent times. It was truly a great experience to be a part of this song. I believe and hope that audience will shower their love and support to us. “

The song is released under the banner Eros Now Music and Daniel George, D-Cypher, and Beat Raw have penned the lyrics of the song. Akash Bharati and Saadam Shaikh did the choreography of the song whereas Bhushan Kumar Jain did the cinematography of the music video. The song is released on April 21, 2021, and is currently available to stream on Youtube.

Promo Image Source: PR

First Published:
