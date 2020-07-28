Aashiqui's 'Tu Meri Zindagi Hai' 'straight rip-off' from Pak song? Netizens react to video

Plagiarism has been a constant feature of the film industry since decades. Reports about filmmakers ‘copying’ the story from Hollywood films without giving credit and writers claiming that their plots have been lifted have been common. And this has been witnessed in music as well, with the even legendary RD Burman, apart from the likes of Anu Malik and Pritam, facing the heat for alleged plagiarism.

Aashiqui’s Tu Meri Zindagi a copy?

It is hard to know that an evergreen song, much loved for decades, has been plagiarised and that’s what happened for some fans who love the song Tu Meri Zindagi Hai from Mahesh Bhatt's Aashiqui. A video of Pakistani singer Tasawar Khannum crooning the same tune in 1975, and even with the same lyrics, has surfaced online and called it a ‘straight rip off.’

Immensely popular song of Aashiqui was a straight rip-off of the 1977 song by Tasawar Khannum 😮😱 pic.twitter.com/WbkOeXeMMx — Boycott Chinese Products! (@Against_Pseudos) July 26, 2020

Many netizens were surprised, and one wrote how this fact had ‘ruined’ the song for them. One called the music composer Nadeem-Shravan the ‘best lifter of tunes.’ Some urged that all such ‘offenders’ be named and shamed publicly.

A few were not surprised with the development and stated that ‘all of Bollywood’ used to practice this.

Here are the reactions

Why did you have to ruin that song? 😭 pic.twitter.com/MpDG9lNWmW — Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) July 27, 2020

Damn! Pura copy hai....and this song from Aashiqui was a fav of mince :) — Jaideep Bhattacharjee 🇮🇳 (@jaideepb) July 26, 2020

All of Bollywood has done it. Evem the much deified RD Burman.mmhas lifted tunes completely. Mehbooba Mehbooba, Zindagi Milke bitaenge etc — Arun Krishnan 🇮🇳 (@ArunKrishnan_) July 26, 2020

Would be good to have a thread and name and shame the offenders .. lyricist / music directors must get their due credit if they have been lifted .. thanks for starting this thread — Rajesh Kumar (@SilentWatchR) July 26, 2020

I think Nadeem (of Nadeem Shravan fame) was the best lifter of tunes — KAPIL GUPTA (@kapilgmasti) July 26, 2020

Many used to lift songs like this and sad part was they did not give the due credit to original owners. — Usha (@mauna_adiga) July 27, 2020

Tu Meri Zindagi was rendered by Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal and picturised on Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal. Aashiqui is considered among the much-loved albums of Hindi cinema, and numerous other tracks like Bas Ek Sanam Chaahiye, Nazar Ke Saamne, Dheere Dheere Se have also been extremely popular. And that was similar 23 years later as well, as the second installment starring Shradddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur also replicated the success, on the big success with a chartbuster album.

Meanwhile, reports of Aashiqui 3 have been doing the rounds for the last few years with names like Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Hrithik Roshan linked to the project, but there has been no update on it yet.

