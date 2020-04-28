Aastha Gill Hopes To Spread 'cheer & Optimism' With Her New Song 'Video Bane De'; Watch

Singer Aastha Gill has collaborated with Sukh E for a fun wedding song titled Video Bana De. The music album was unveiled on April 28, and the video has already hit 3.5 million views online. Talking about the same with news daily, Aastha Gill expressed that she hopes that the album brings "much-needed cheer and optimism" amid the challenging time of Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Aastha Gill's music video released

Aastha Gill's music album titled Video Bana De hit the internet last night. The diva has collaborated with Sukh E for the first time. The number is a peppy, fun song penned down by Jaani and the music video has been helmed by Robbie Singh. For the unversed, Jaani has also written Akshay Kumar's song Filhaal.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor wishes 'dearest' Varun Dhawan on his birthday, says 'I miss you teasing me'

Aastha Gill hopes to bring cheer amid tough times

While interacting with a news portal, Aastha Gill expressed that she has collaborated with Sukh E for a song for the first time. Talking about her love for his music, Gill exclaimed it was super fun working with Sukh E, as she has always admired his work. When asked more about Aastha Gill's music video, the former said that it's a wedding melody and it will definitely set your feet tapping.

Furthermore, in the same interaction, Aastha Gill revealed that the video was created and shot before the COVID-19 lockdown, and in these tough times, she hopes Video Bana De brings in much-needed cheer and optimism. When Sukh E was asked about the same, he said that Video Bana De is quite quirky, unconventional and bright.

Also Read | Sameera Reddy & Akshai Varde reveal who's messier in #couplechallenge; watch

Sukh E talked about Aastha's bubbly contribution and said her energy was the cherry on the cake while shooting the song. He expressed hope that their track helps in spreading a positive vibe during the crucial Coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | When Katrina Kaif wrote open letter to media after her & Ranbir Kapoor's Ibiza pics leaked

Also Read | Remember When Things Turned Ugly Between Salman Khan & Arijit Singh After An Awards Night?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.